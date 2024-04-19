New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 19: Nintendo Indie Sale

Fresh off its latest Indie World showcase, Nintendo is offering deals on some of the top indie titles on the Switch.
Nintendo is coming off a big Indie World showcase, which means it's time to celebrate the best indie titles on the Switch. Nintendo's having a big blowout indie sale, which includes titles like Sea of Stars, Hades, Stardew Valley, Tunic, Among Us, Celeste, and many more. Plus, one item that's not listed, but is worthy of your attention regardless is the first major discount for Penny's Big Breakaway, a breakout hit from the makers of Sonic Mania.

Elsewhere, seasonal sales are beginning to wrap up. Xbox's Spring Sale just closed its doors, but you still have a few more days to pick up something from PlayStation. Their Spring Sale is active for a few more days.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

