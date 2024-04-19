Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 19: Nintendo Indie Sale

Nintendo is coming off a big Indie World showcase, which means it's time to celebrate the best indie titles on the Switch. Nintendo's having a big blowout indie sale, which includes titles like Sea of Stars, Hades, Stardew Valley, Tunic, Among Us, Celeste, and many more. Plus, one item that's not listed, but is worthy of your attention regardless is the first major discount for Penny's Big Breakaway, a breakout hit from the makers of Sonic Mania.
Elsewhere, seasonal sales are beginning to wrap up. Xbox's Spring Sale just closed its doors, but you still have a few more days to pick up something from PlayStation. Their Spring Sale is active for a few more days.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- PlayStation Spring Sale (Part 2)
- God of War Ragnarok - $39.89 (43% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition - $45.59 (38% off)
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $63.74 (25% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $34.99 (50% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $15.99 (20% off)
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $38.99 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $21.99 (45% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (55% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Viewfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- Wizard with a Gun - $14.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $35.99 (40% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- AEW Fight Forever: Bring the Boom Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $5.99 (90% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $14.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock - $22.49 (25% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $20.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $39.89 (43% off)
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dead by Daylight Gold Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Sifu Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $27.99 (30% off)
- Eternights - $14.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $4.49 (85% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Immortals of Aveum - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Minecraft Legends - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Skul: The Hero Slayer - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition - $45.00 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.00 (60% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
Nintendo Switch
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $8.99 (85% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 4/23)
- Indie Sale
- Sea of Stars - $27.99 (20% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Trombone Champ - $8.24 (45% off)
- Stardew Valley - $9.99 (33% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.50 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.25 (35% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.74 (65% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tunic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cocoon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $11.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $26.49 (30% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Eastward: Between Two Worlds Bundle - $18.06 (35% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $9.99 (50% off)
- What the Golf? - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $11.99 (70% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cavern of Dreams - $10.39 (20% off)
- moon - $13.29 (30% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- OneShot: World Machine Edition - $10.49 (30% off)
- Bugsnax - $7.49 (70% off)
- Mineko's Night Market - $15.99 (20% off)
- Wargroove + Wargroove 2 Bundle - $21.59 (40% off)
- Have A Nice Death - $16.66 (33% off)
- Gang Beasts - $11.99 (60% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $5.09 (66% off)
- Panzer Paladin - $10.99 (45% off)
- WB Games April Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- NIS America Spring 2024 Sale
- CRYMACHINA - $39.59 (34% off)
- Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers - $4.99 (87% off)
- Disgaea 7 Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- RPG Maker MV - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Caligula Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (46% off)
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - $39.99 (33% off)
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails - $27.99 (30% off)
- HandyGames Publisher Sale
- Endling: Extinction is Forever - $11.99 (60% off)
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt - $3.99 (80% off)
- Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? - $17.99 (40% off)
- Neighbours Back From Hell - $4.99 (66% off)
- Chicken Police: Paint it RED - $9.99 (50% off)
- One Hand Clapping - $4.99 (66% off)
- Best Multiplayer and Co-op 6-in-1 Bundle - $24.99 (68% off)
- Through the Darkest of Times - $2.99 (80% off)
- Rad Rogers Radical Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- The Devolver Digital April Sale
- Pikuniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $4.49 (70% off)
- GRIS - $4.24 (75% off)
- Broforce - $2.99 (80% off)
- Heave Ho - $3.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Messenger - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $5.24 (65% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $6.24 (75% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $4.99 (75% off)
- Terra Nil - $17.49 (30% off)
- Downwell - $2.00 (33% off)
- Ape Out - $3.74 (75% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cricket Through the Ages - $5.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones - $1.99 (50% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $3.74 (75% off)
- Minit - $2.49 (75% off)
- The Red Strings Club - $4.49 (70% off)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens - $3.99 (50% off)
- Sludge Life - $3.74 (75% off)
- Disc Room - $4.94 (67% off)
- McPixel 3 - $1.99 (80% off)
- Reigns: Three Kingdoms - $1.99 (33% off)
- Jackbox Games Spring Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $13.74 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Quiplash - $4.99 (50% off)
- Fibbage XL - $4.99 (50% off)
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Outer Wilds - $17.49 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $19.99 (33% off)
- Solar Ash - $19.99 (50% off)
- Maquette - $9.99 (50% off)
- Storyteller - $9.99 (33% off)
- The Pathless - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hindsight - $7.49 (50% off)
- A Memoir Blue - $4.79 (40% off)
- The Artful Escape - $9.99 (50% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $9.99 (60% off)
- Last Stop - $9.99 (60% off)
- Mundaun - $9.99 (50% off)
- If Found... - $6.49 (50% off)
- Telling Lies - $4.99 (75% off)
- Florence - $1.99 (66% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ashen - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Donut County - $3.79 (70% off)
- Gone Home - $4.49 (70% off)
- Gorogoa - $4.49 (70% off)
- I Am Dead - $7.99 (60% off)
- Secret Mode Publisher Sale
- A Little to the Left - $9.74 (35% off)
- Make Way - $9.89 (34% off)
- Wobbledogs - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $24.99 (50% off)
- Escape Academy: The Complete Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- Wild Card Football - $14.99 (50% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 19: Nintendo Indie Sale