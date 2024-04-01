Evening Reading - April 1, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Visions of Mana is lining up to be RPG comfort food
- Heading Out is a roguelike road adventure channeling Vanishing Point and Howard Zinn
- Open Roads review: Family business
- Shack Chat: Who is your dream character for Marvel Rivals?
- Combo Devils kicks Marvel vs. Capcom into Super Smash Bros.
- It Takes Two crosses over 16 million units sold on third anniversary
- RLCS 2024 Copenhagen Major: Schedule, teams, prize pool & where to watch
- Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra voice actors & cast list
- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud
- Earthblade delayed out of 2024 release window
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This is a rather incredible sudoku that looks like it was drawn by a child. I love this art style. But don't let the visuals fool you (ha-ha), this one is tough.
ANGRY SPECIES
So aggressive.
A serious lock picking video on the most serious of days
Please, if everyone could behave.
Ever been to a bad gym?
I do like gyms, but I much prefer working out from home.
Japan is such an interesting country
I had no idea there were economic experiments going on.
Elden Ring DLC is coming up fast
Are you prepared?
Do you find yourself spending more than you expected at fast food joints?
I tend to avoid them wherever possible.
It's time to dig into the lost F-Zero title
Video game history is so cool.
Are you seeing this number more often?
Let's learn about that.
