Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra voice actors & cast last
Here are the voices behind Captain America, Black Panther, and the rest of the cast in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is Skydance New Media’s upcoming narrative game that stars Captain America and Black Panther in occupied France during World War 2. Currently set for a 2025 release, the game’s cast has been officially confirmed by the team working on it. Here are the voice actors featured in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.
Here are the voices behind the characters in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, as well as some other projects you may recognize them from.
Black Panther - Khary Payton
Prolific actor Khary Payton stars as Azzuri, the WW2-era Black Panther and grandfather of T'Challa. You may recognize him as Cyborg in the Teen Titans cartoons or as Ezekiel from The Walking Dead.
Captain America - Drew Moerlein
Drew Moerlein stars as Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America. Moerlein has also appeared in episodes of Blue Bloods and NCIS: New Orleans.
Nanali - Megalyn Echikunwoke
Megalyn Echikunwoke plays Nanali, a Wakandan spy working undercover in Paris. She also starred in Night School and Late Night
Gabriel Jones - Marque Richardson
Gabriel Jones is a United States soldier and member of the Howling Commandos. He's played by Marque Richardson, who also appeared in Antebellum and Dear White People.
Julie - Lyne Renée
Lyne Renée plays Julie, a character described as "a key ally in the French Resistance." She's appeared in films such as Split and The Gentlemen.
Howard Stark - Joel Johnstone
Joel Johnstone plays Howard Stark, a scientist and engineer most known for being the father of Tony Stark (Iron Man).
Those are the confirmed voice actors for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. We'll be sure to update this guide with more performers as they're announced.
