Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra voice actors & cast last

Donovan Erskine
Skydance Media
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is Skydance New Media’s upcoming narrative game that stars Captain America and Black Panther in occupied France during World War 2. Currently set for a 2025 release, the game’s cast has been officially confirmed by the team working on it. Here are the voice actors featured in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Black Panther - Khary Payton

Side by side images of Black Panther and Khary Payton.

Prolific actor Khary Payton stars as Azzuri, the WW2-era Black Panther and grandfather of T'Challa. You may recognize him as Cyborg in the Teen Titans cartoons or as Ezekiel from The Walking Dead.

Captain America - Drew Moerlein

Side by side images of Captain America and Drew Moerlein.

Drew Moerlein stars as Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America. Moerlein has also appeared in episodes of Blue Bloods and NCIS: New Orleans.

Nanali - Megalyn Echikunwoke

Side by side images of Nanali and Megalyn.

Megalyn Echikunwoke plays Nanali, a Wakandan spy working undercover in Paris. She also starred in Night School and Late Night

Gabriel Jones - Marque Richardson

Side by side images of Gabriel Jones and Marque Richardson.

Gabriel Jones is a United States soldier and member of the Howling Commandos. He's played by Marque Richardson, who also appeared in Antebellum and Dear White People.

Julie - Lyne Renée

Lyne Renee sitting on a green couch.

Lyne Renée plays Julie, a character described as "a key ally in the French Resistance." She's appeared in films such as Split and The Gentlemen.

Howard Stark - Joel Johnstone

A headshot of Joel Johnstone.

Joel Johnstone plays Howard Stark, a scientist and engineer most known for being the father of Tony Stark (Iron Man).

Those are the confirmed voice actors for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. We'll be sure to update this guide with more performers as they're announced.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

