Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra voice actors & cast last Here are the voices behind Captain America, Black Panther, and the rest of the cast in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is Skydance New Media’s upcoming narrative game that stars Captain America and Black Panther in occupied France during World War 2. Currently set for a 2025 release, the game’s cast has been officially confirmed by the team working on it. Here are the voice actors featured in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra voice actors & cast last

Here are the voices behind the characters in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, as well as some other projects you may recognize them from.

Black Panther - Khary Payton

Prolific actor Khary Payton stars as Azzuri, the WW2-era Black Panther and grandfather of T'Challa. You may recognize him as Cyborg in the Teen Titans cartoons or as Ezekiel from The Walking Dead.

Captain America - Drew Moerlein

Drew Moerlein stars as Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America. Moerlein has also appeared in episodes of Blue Bloods and NCIS: New Orleans.

Nanali - Megalyn Echikunwoke

Megalyn Echikunwoke plays Nanali, a Wakandan spy working undercover in Paris. She also starred in Night School and Late Night

Gabriel Jones - Marque Richardson

Gabriel Jones is a United States soldier and member of the Howling Commandos. He's played by Marque Richardson, who also appeared in Antebellum and Dear White People.

Julie - Lyne Renée

Lyne Renée plays Julie, a character described as "a key ally in the French Resistance." She's appeared in films such as Split and The Gentlemen.

Howard Stark - Joel Johnstone

Joel Johnstone plays Howard Stark, a scientist and engineer most known for being the father of Tony Stark (Iron Man).

Those are the confirmed voice actors for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. We'll be sure to update this guide with more performers as they're announced.