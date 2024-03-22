Evening Reading - March 22, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. I have returned from this year's Game Developers Conference, a little older, a little wiser, and a lot more tired. Let's jump into the weekend with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Free content comes to Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, including new missions, equipment from the original film, and more: https://t.co/ehm8NwuN1S pic.twitter.com/ifmFdIbmcA — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 22, 2024

If you're busting ghosts in VR, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord now has a fresh new content update.

The Undying has returned to Hitman: World of Assassination!

And we're ready for Dustborn to arrive in August.

*Burgess Meredith quack*

Colin Ferrell is ready to make you sleep with the fishes if you cross him in this new Gotham.

Greetings, traveler

Otherworldly visitors take all sorts of different forms.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!

I haven't gone back to the Beetlejuice cartoon in years to see if it holds up, but I do know this: It has one of the coolest television intros i've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/5ixptBl6N3 — Miguel (@thatdaffyduck) March 22, 2024

Let's hit the older folks in their nostalgia center. Fresh off yesterday's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice teaser, let's remember the kick-ass intro to the Saturday morning cartoon.

Randomizers, we love them! Let's look at the latest episode of Random Number Generation and enjoy this randomizer run for the original Legend of Zelda and Earthbound.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses creating effects and making them the right size in proportion with your characters.

As the NCAA Tournament continues this weekend, look back at what a force Shaq used to be as a kid.

I believe that's breaking and entering. YEAH!

Enjoy this metal medley of the Nintendo DS' greatest tracks.

