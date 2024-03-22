Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 22: GOG.com Spring Sale begins

The Steam Spring Sale has come to an end. However, those looking for a brand new sale to dive into can rejoice, because GOG.com has arrived with its Spring Sale. The best DRM-free titles are now on sale, including the newly released God of War, RoboCop: Rogue City, Cyberpunk 2077, and many more.

The Epic Games Spring Sale is still going on for another week, so those looking for games like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Alan Wake 2 should head on over there. And while the Steam Spring Sale has ended, there are some leftovers for those willing to look. The Square Enix, EA, and PlayStation catalogs remain discounted, so be sure to pick those games up while they're still cheap.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAR17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Nioh 2 Complete Edition, Saints Row, Citizen Sleeper, Black Skylands, Soulstice, Afterimage, and Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more to get Earth Defense Fore 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair. Pay $5 to also receive Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wingdiver the Shooter. Pay $12 or more to also receive 18 Earth Defense Force 4.1 DLC packs and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain. Pay $18 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force: World Brothers and Earth Defense Force 5. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Chorus, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Scars Above. Pay $15 or more to also receive Wanted: Dead, LISA: Complete Edition, and Eastward. These activate on Steam.

Pay $14 or more to get the complete Humongous Entertainment Collection. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get Red Faction, Red Faction 2, and Saints Row 2. Pay $5 or more to also receive Saints Row: The Third, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, and Red Faction Armageddon (w/Path to War DLC). Pay $10 or more to also receive Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered, and Saints Row: The Third Remastered. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Get $20 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $29.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Spring Sale.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.