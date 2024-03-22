Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 22: GOG.com Spring Sale begins

The Steam Spring Sale has come to an end. However, those looking for a brand new sale to dive into can rejoice, because GOG.com has arrived with its Spring Sale. The best DRM-free titles are now on sale, including the newly released God of War, RoboCop: Rogue City, Cyberpunk 2077, and many more.
The Epic Games Spring Sale is still going on for another week, so those looking for games like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Alan Wake 2 should head on over there. And while the Steam Spring Sale has ended, there are some leftovers for those willing to look. The Square Enix, EA, and PlayStation catalogs remain discounted, so be sure to pick those games up while they're still cheap.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Call of the Wild: The Angler - FREE until 3/28
- Invincible Presents: Atom Eve - FREE until 3/28
- Epic Games Spring Sale 2024
- Alan Wake 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $24.79 (38% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $44.99 (25% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $35.99 (40% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Payday 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- System Shock - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $21.99 (45% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $32.99 (45% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS WRC - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $24.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $19.79 (67% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $17.99 (70% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight Gold Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition - $59.39 (34% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $14.99 (75% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Fae Farm - $27.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Redfall - $17.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition - $24.29 (73% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $11.99 (20% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $11.89 (30% off)
- High on Life DLC Bundle - $37.49 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $3.99 (80% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $12.99 (35% off)
- Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Quake 1+2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Spring Sale 2024.
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $36.74 (27% off)
- Starfield Premium Edition [Steam] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.24 (43% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle [Steam] - $27.96 (30% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition [Steam] - $5.59 (86% off)
- PHOGS [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $36.10 (28% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $33.95 (43% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $33.95 (43% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $20.95 (58% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $25.63 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.69 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $25.37 (58% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $28.99 (52% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $11.90 (70% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $10.57 (79% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $10.57 (79% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.25 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- PlayStation PC Spring Sale
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Starfield [Steam] - $42.99 (39% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $37.99 (46% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $37.99 (24% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [Steam] - $21.00 (47% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $9.50 (76% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/10)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $39.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $19.99 (50% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Gunbrella - $8.99 (40% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Gargoyles Remastered - $11.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- Evil West - $17.49 (65% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $15.99 (60% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $11.19 (60% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Chorus - $6.24 (75% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $7.49 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Medium - $24.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $13.19 (67% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $5.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $14.29 (35% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $12.39 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- NORCO - $7.49 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $4.49 (85% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $7.49 (70% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $1.18 (83% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $6.49 (35% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $1.18 (83% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.16 (87% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $7.49 (25% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 5,500 deals to be found during the GOG.com Spring Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAR17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $35.69 (49% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $37.43 (38% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $3.00 (85% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Bethesda Publisher Sale
- Starfield [Steam] - $39.86 (43% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $10.20 (83% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.10 (74% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $14.03 (72% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Bethesda Publisher Sale.
- PlayStation PC Spring Sale
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.50 (91% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.85 (74% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $15.60 (61% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.12 (84% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Nioh 2 Complete Edition, Saints Row, Citizen Sleeper, Black Skylands, Soulstice, Afterimage, and Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more to get Earth Defense Fore 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair. Pay $5 to also receive Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wingdiver the Shooter. Pay $12 or more to also receive 18 Earth Defense Force 4.1 DLC packs and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain. Pay $18 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force: World Brothers and Earth Defense Force 5. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Chorus, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Scars Above. Pay $15 or more to also receive Wanted: Dead, LISA: Complete Edition, and Eastward. These activate on Steam.
Pay $14 or more to get the complete Humongous Entertainment Collection. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Red Faction, Red Faction 2, and Saints Row 2. Pay $5 or more to also receive Saints Row: The Third, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, and Red Faction Armageddon (w/Path to War DLC). Pay $10 or more to also receive Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered, and Saints Row: The Third Remastered. These activate on Steam.
- Spring Into Adventure Sale
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $16.49 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Spring Into Adventure Sale.
- Square Enix Spring Spotlight
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- LIVE A LIVE [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Spring Spotlight.
- PlayStation Spring Sale
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
Get $20 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $29.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Spring Sale.
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $44.99 (25% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $35.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 4 - $49.99 (50% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- Battlefield 2042 - $8.99 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/24)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $39.99 (20% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Dead Space - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $31.93 (71% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $29.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Castle Crashers - $4.49 (70% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 22: GOG.com Spring Sale begins