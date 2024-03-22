Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 22: Get Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on sale

It's been a great month for new games, but it's understandable if you missed one of the biggest ones from earlier this year. If you slept on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, this is a great time to pick it up. It's still on sale on PlayStation and Xbox, but now it's also on sale on Nintendo Switch. The Switch version is actually one of the stronger third-party efforts, running at a full 1080p, 60fps. Pick it up and enjoy it at home or on the go.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Dead By Daylight - $23.99 (40% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $10.00 (75% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $10.00 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $38.99 (35% off)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $34.99 (30% off)
- Persona Collection - $53.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $13.99 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- Essential Picks
- Final Fantasy 16 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- Cocoon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS WRC - $19.99 (60% off)
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Stray - $19.79 (34% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $23.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $12.99 (35% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- WrestleQuest - $16.49 (45% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $11.99 (70% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Quake 1+2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- F1 23 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sifu - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Hello Neighbor 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $6.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $19.99 (60% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud - $35.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off),/a>
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - $40.19 (33% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $11.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $39.99 (20% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Little Goody Two Shoes - $15.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Bethesda Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- DOOM - $7.99 (80% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- WB Games March Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud Edition - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (Classic) - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $9.99 (50% off)
