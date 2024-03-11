New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 11, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is a mammoth undertaking, so sit back and relax. Like we always do!

Frogarchist tries out Halo: Combat Evolved on LASO

I must admit, other than some levels in Halo 2, I think Halo: Combat Evolved might be the toughest LASO experience.

The Helldivers 2 experience

Are you doing your part?

Dune: Part Two interview time

I would very much like Denis to continue making Dune films. Please and thank you.

Shyway coaches a dad in Halo Infinite

Can he help him reach Onyx?

Aztecross has some thoughts on the recent rumors

What do you think? Is The Whisper coming back along with some other stuff?

Ambiguousamphibian plays Kenshi

I've never heard of this game.

What do you think your true strength is?

This is a pretty neat experiment.

Let's learn about blindfolded Super Mario 64 speedruns

This is the perfect speedrun game.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! You know what else you could do? Check out Bubbletron!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola