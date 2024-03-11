Monster Hunter Stories retells its tale in June To round out Monday's Capcom Highlights stream, Monster Hunter Stories was given an official release date.

Capcom had some additional announcements for its upcoming 2024 titles saved up for Day 2 of its Capcom Highlights stream. Following reveals for Street Fighter 6 and Exoprimal, the publisher had a few newsworth items for Monster Hunter Stories. The remake of the original narrative-based Monster Hunter title now has an official release date, as well as a special surprise for PlayStation owners.

Originally revealed during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase back in February, Monster Hunter Stories is a remake of the 2017 Nintendo 3DS original title. It has been revamped with updated artwork, full Japanese and English voiceovers, and a slew of extras. For the uninitiated, players will take on the role of an unnamed Rider from Hakum Village, eager to explore the outside world. They'll bond with a variety of Monsters and ride them into battle against the world's strongest creatures, all while getting to the bottom of the mystery of the Black Blight.



Source: Capcom

Monster Hunter Stories is set to release on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on June 14. However, it won't be the only Monster Hunter game waiting for PlayStation owners that day. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will also make its PlayStation debut on that same day, having spent the past several years on PC and Switch. PlayStation owners with save data from other Monster Hunter titles can expect some special outfits for their copy of Wings of Ruin.