The Finals Season 2 brings new weapons, gadgets, map & 5v5 mode Players will be able to dramatically change the maps in The Finals with some exciting new gadgets.

The Finals Season 2 has been officially announced and it is launching later this week on March 14. Not only will this new season bring a brand new map, it will expand player loadouts through new weapons and specializations. Here’s the low down on what you can look forward to in Season 2.

Embark Studios announced The Finals Season 2 on March 11, 2023 via a YouTube presentation. For those who haven’t been keeping up with the in-game lore, a rogue hacking collective known as CNS has been making trouble for the official showrunners of the game. Season 2 focuses squarely on this struggle as CNS releases its own map, SYS$HORIZON, along with new specializations for the different classes.

Those who play Lights can look forward to the 93R burst-fire machine pistol and a specialization called the Gateway. This is a pair of deployable portals that objects and players can pass through but cannot physically see or shoot through.

Mediums get a couple of things including the FAMAS burst assault rifle and two specializations: the Dematerializer and the Data Reshaper. The Dematerializer temporarily erases physical surfaces (walls, ceilings etc), letting players move through the terrain unopposed. The Data Reshaper turns enemy objects into something else – turn those pesky C4 charges into a chair!

Finally, the Heavies get a new shotgun, the KS-23 slug shotty and the Anti-Gravity Cube. As the name suggests, this cube alters the gravity in a small region, lifting players and objects into the air.

Also coming to The Finals in Season 2 is a new mode called Power Shift. This is a five-versus-five mode where opposing teams try to escort a platform. It sounds as if this has a push-pull mechanic where either team can push it toward their own goal point. This will also be the first mode that lets players switch contestants between spawns, letting them adjust to what the enemy is rocking.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as Embark Studios is also revamping the League System with better ranked experience and rewards. There will also be some Career Progression changes that let players rank up from Rookie to Pro by completing contracts along with some additional rewards.

The Finals Season 2 is scheduled to release on March 14, 2024. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on The Finals.