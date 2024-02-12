New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 12, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Poor Simon. I hope he's okay.

This is definitely the best way to get to the island in Rainbow Ride

I don't know if you know him, but Pannen's videos are incredible.

Have you seen the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser yet?

Check it out.

Getting the Mr Monopoli achievement

Speedrunning Halo 2 is awesome.

Mack faces his fears

I cannot believe this. This is too much.

Frogarchist ranks Halo levels

Do you agree with his ranking?

Surviving as long as possible in Project Zomboid

The days keep coming and they don't stop coming.

Helldivers 2 tips!

How many of these did you know?

Addicted to Destiny

I wonder what Destiny 2 will look like after The Final Shape.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping on a bed

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola