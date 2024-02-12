Overwatch 2 Season 9 brings a competitive rework tomorrow Season 9 also adds new cosmetics, Battle Pass, and a co-op event.

Tomorrow marks the beginning of Overwatch 2 Season 9, and developer Blizzard has a lot planned for the team shooter. This latest update brings another round of unlockable and purchasable cosmetics as well as some gameplay tweaks and new features. Most noticeably, a full revamp of Overwatch 2’s competitive mode is on the way.

Blizzard outlined the changes to Overwatch 2’s ranked mode in a blog post today. Starting in Season 9, players will see their rank adjusted after every match, offering more transparency and better insight to how ranks are impacted by performance. Alongside this new system, Blizzard is resetting everyone’s rank so that they can get a fresh start moving forward. Lastly, the developers have added a new rank above Grandmaster: Champion.



Season 9 will also bring Cosmic Crisis, Overwatch 2’s newest PvE event. This particular mission features Sigma, Roadhog, Soldier: 76, Mei, Torbjorn, Widowmaker, Lifeweaver, Moira, Ana, and Illari as playable characters.

Those looking to net some new cosmetics will be able to progress through the Season 9 Battle Pass or purchase one of the new Valentines Day skins. For more Overwatch 2 news and updates, Shacknews has you taken care of.