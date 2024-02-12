New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Microsoft sets Xbox business update for Thursday afternoon

Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty will discuss the future of Xbox during a special podcast.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

After rumors began to spread earlier this month that Microsoft was planning to go multiplatform with several of its first-party games, Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer acknowledged concerns and confirmed that a business presentation was planned for the near future. It’s now been announced that this business update will be delivered this Thursday afternoon as a special episode of the official Xbox Podcast.

The Xbox Twitter/X account shared the announcement of the company’s upcoming business update this afternoon. The special episode of the Xbox Podcast will air this Thursday, February 15, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. It will feature Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, President of Xbox Sarah Bond, and Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty.

This stems from the flurry of reports last week that alleged Microsoft was planning to release previously exclusive titles like Starfield and the Gears of War series on the PlayStation 5 as part of a new multiplatform strategy. Furthermore, these rumors also indicated that Microsoft was looking to transition out of the console business altogether. However, Phil Spencer seemingly shot down that last part during recent internal communication with his staff.

With the Xbox’s business update set to arrive in podcast format, there will likely be a lot of information to parse through. To keep up with all of it, be sure to bookmark our Xbox topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola