Microsoft sets Xbox business update for Thursday afternoon Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty will discuss the future of Xbox during a special podcast.

After rumors began to spread earlier this month that Microsoft was planning to go multiplatform with several of its first-party games, Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer acknowledged concerns and confirmed that a business presentation was planned for the near future. It’s now been announced that this business update will be delivered this Thursday afternoon as a special episode of the official Xbox Podcast.

The Xbox Twitter/X account shared the announcement of the company’s upcoming business update this afternoon. The special episode of the Xbox Podcast will air this Thursday, February 15, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. It will feature Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, President of Xbox Sarah Bond, and Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty.

Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast.



Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business. pic.twitter.com/TxwWJVUbgx — Xbox (@Xbox) February 12, 2024

This stems from the flurry of reports last week that alleged Microsoft was planning to release previously exclusive titles like Starfield and the Gears of War series on the PlayStation 5 as part of a new multiplatform strategy. Furthermore, these rumors also indicated that Microsoft was looking to transition out of the console business altogether. However, Phil Spencer seemingly shot down that last part during recent internal communication with his staff.

With the Xbox’s business update set to arrive in podcast format, there will likely be a lot of information to parse through. To keep up with all of it, be sure to bookmark our Xbox topic page.