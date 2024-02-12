Helldivers 2 lead claims its sudden success contributed to server issues Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt claimed the Helldivers 2 servers were not prepared for the volume of players logging in around the clock.

Helldivers 2 is, by most accounts, a ridiculously fun co-op shooter, but it's certainly had roadbumps along the way due to server bugs, game crashes, and progression issues. Developer Arrowhead Studios is working hard to put out various fixes for these issues, but part of the issue is the sheer volume of attention the game is getting. Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt claimed that the studio has been working to increase server capacity, meet player demand, and fix other issues along the way.

Johan Pilestedt spoke once again to issues affecting Helldivers 2 in a statement on his own Twitter. In said statement, Pilestedt went into details over what was causing a large portion of login and crashing issues players had been experiencing since the game’s launch:

We deployed three “rapid-fixes” aimed at improving the situation with rewards often not being handed out properly, login-issues, and server capacity.

Arrowhead Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt on the server, crash, and reward issues affecting Helldivers 2.

Source: Johan Pilestedt

To speak in technical terms, our services as well as our partner services have a rate limiter that denies connections beyond a volume per minute to prevent the entire system from failing. We managed to increase the rate limit from 10,000/min to 20,000/min and the total capacity of concurrent players was increased from 250,000 total to 360,000 total. This was, however, still not enough as the player count jumped to 360k after 5 and a half minutes.

Pilestedt goes on to say that the team is working hard on upgrading server capacity and cleaning up reward issues in Helldivers 2, but will require a little further patience.

It may be a tough pill for some players to swallow since Helldivers 2 is ridiculously fun and popular right now. We ourselves enjoyed it immensely in our launch day stream. That said, Hopefully, these fixes will lead to a more stable game sooner or later so the battle for the glory of Super Earth can continue undeterred.