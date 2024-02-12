New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Helldivers 2 lead claims its sudden success contributed to server issues

Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt claimed the Helldivers 2 servers were not prepared for the volume of players logging in around the clock.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Arrowhead Studios
1

Helldivers 2 is, by most accounts, a ridiculously fun co-op shooter, but it's certainly had roadbumps along the way due to server bugs, game crashes, and progression issues. Developer Arrowhead Studios is working hard to put out various fixes for these issues, but part of the issue is the sheer volume of attention the game is getting. Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt claimed that the studio has been working to increase server capacity, meet player demand, and fix other issues along the way.

Johan Pilestedt spoke once again to issues affecting Helldivers 2 in a statement on his own Twitter. In said statement, Pilestedt went into details over what was causing a large portion of login and crashing issues players had been experiencing since the game’s launch:

Johan Pilestedt's statement tweet on server issues affecting Helldivers 2
Arrowhead Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt on the server, crash, and reward issues affecting Helldivers 2.
Source: Johan Pilestedt

Pilestedt goes on to say that the team is working hard on upgrading server capacity and cleaning up reward issues in Helldivers 2, but will require a little further patience.

It may be a tough pill for some players to swallow since Helldivers 2 is ridiculously fun and popular right now. We ourselves enjoyed it immensely in our launch day stream. That said, Hopefully, these fixes will lead to a more stable game sooner or later so the battle for the glory of Super Earth can continue undeterred.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

