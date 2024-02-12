Phil Spencer reportedly claims Microsoft has no plans to stop making consoles In a recent internal townhall meeting, the Xbox lead claimed Microsoft actually plans to expand its hardware to 'multiple kinds of devices.'

Ever since rumors began that Xbox may be licensing its first-party titles out to the likes of PlayStation, concern has been rampant about what this means for the future of Microsoft’s competing console. However, apparently according to Phil Spencer, there’s no cause for alarm and Xbox consoles aren’t going away. In fact, the Xbox lead was said to have claimed Microsoft has plans to expand its hardware to “multiple kinds of devices” in the years ahead.

Phil Spencer addressed the future of Xbox consoles in an apparent internal townhall meeting, as reported by journalist Shannon Liao and shared by Video Games Chronicle. Apparently, the future of Xbox hardware was high-priority on the list of topics, but Phil Spencer took the time to share that Microsoft isn’t getting out of the console business anytime soon, regardless of any possibility of releasing first party games like Halo and Starfield on PlayStation. On the contrary, Spencer shared that Microsoft’s current plans include expanding Xbox hardware, likely with further technology that takes advantage of Game Pass with or without the Xbox Series X/S there to power it.

Some fans believe that if Microsoft allows first-party Xbox titles onto PlayStation, it could continue to weaken Xbox when it comes to the Series X and S.

Source: Microsoft

Rumors have run rampant about Xbox’s business and future, especially since the acquisition of Activision Blizzard was completed and a recent mass layoff eliminated 1900 jobs across Microsoft, Xbox, and Activision Blizzard workforces.

The rumors were so prevalent that Phil Spencer finally announced last week that a special business update would be taking place this week to address the future of Xbox and other matters. It turns out that Xbox business update is coming Thursday in the form of a special podcast.

It still remains to be heard what’s in store for Xbox, but we’ll find out more on Thursday. At least for the time being, leadership remains adamant that Xbox consoles are here to stay for the foreseeable future.