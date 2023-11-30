Tesla Cybertruck increases base edition price to $60,990 USD When details on the Cybertruck were first revealed in 2021, the company priced the single-motor rear-wheel drive version of the vehicle at $39,900.

It was a big day for Tesla as it launched the Cybertruck Delivery Event and handed the keys to the first orders of the vehicle yet. It was the first time we’ve seen Cybertrucks driven into an event and driven out by real customers, but the event didn’t come without changes to pricing and details for the Cybertruck that appeared on the vehicle’s product pages on Tesla’s website. It would appear that the base version of the Cybertruck has been increased to a retail price of $60,990.

The details of the new Cybertruck price and details were shared on the Tesla website during the Cybertruck Delivery Event on November 30, 2023. If you head over to the Cybertruck product page, you’ll find the new $60,990 USD price tag on the single-motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) version of the vehicle. This is up substantially from the $39,900 price that was announced for the same model when Tesla detailed the Cybertruck in 2021.

The Tesla Cybertruck single-motor RWD version rose in price from $39,900 to $60,990 following the Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event.

Source: Tesla

It’s worth noting that several factors of the Cybertruck’s design have likely affected its price over the last few year. Tesla has been forced to retool some of its factories in order to prepare to ramp up production of the vehicle. Elon Musk also reiterated during the delivery event that the body of the Cybertruck was made out of a specially designed alloy that is supposed to make it one of the most durable vehicles around. He has previously been vocal about the details of the alloy and other factors that make producing the Cybertruck a challenge. It seems those costs have finally been passed on to prospective buyers.

With the new prices set for the Cybertruck and further deliveries expected in 2024 and 2025, stay tuned for more details on the vehicle as we continue to get closer to its official launch.