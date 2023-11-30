New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla Cybertruck increases base edition price to $60,990 USD

When details on the Cybertruck were first revealed in 2021, the company priced the single-motor rear-wheel drive version of the vehicle at $39,900.
TJ Denzer
Image via Tesla
10

It was a big day for Tesla as it launched the Cybertruck Delivery Event and handed the keys to the first orders of the vehicle yet. It was the first time we’ve seen Cybertrucks driven into an event and driven out by real customers, but the event didn’t come without changes to pricing and details for the Cybertruck that appeared on the vehicle’s product pages on Tesla’s website. It would appear that the base version of the Cybertruck has been increased to a retail price of $60,990.

The details of the new Cybertruck price and details were shared on the Tesla website during the Cybertruck Delivery Event on November 30, 2023. If you head over to the Cybertruck product page, you’ll find the new $60,990 USD price tag on the single-motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) version of the vehicle. This is up substantially from the $39,900 price that was announced for the same model when Tesla detailed the Cybertruck in 2021.

The Cybertruck product page featuring the new $60,990 USD price for the base version of the Cybertruck.
The Tesla Cybertruck single-motor RWD version rose in price from $39,900 to $60,990 following the Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event.
Source: Tesla

It’s worth noting that several factors of the Cybertruck’s design have likely affected its price over the last few year. Tesla has been forced to retool some of its factories in order to prepare to ramp up production of the vehicle. Elon Musk also reiterated during the delivery event that the body of the Cybertruck was made out of a specially designed alloy that is supposed to make it one of the most durable vehicles around. He has previously been vocal about the details of the alloy and other factors that make producing the Cybertruck a challenge. It seems those costs have finally been passed on to prospective buyers.

With the new prices set for the Cybertruck and further deliveries expected in 2024 and 2025, stay tuned for more details on the vehicle as we continue to get closer to its official launch.

    November 30, 2023 1:25 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Tesla Cybertruck increases base edition price to $60,990 USD

    • jayacheess legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 30, 2023 1:47 PM

      Why in the world would you pay 61k for a 2 wheel drive truck? Both the Rivian and f150 lightning are more capable at similar or cheaper price points.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 30, 2023 1:58 PM

        It's been obvious since the beginning that no one will buy a Cybertruck for its trucking capabilities.

      • afty legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 30, 2023 2:00 PM

        They're taking advantage of early adopters, who will pay the inflated price. They'll drop the price after the inital rush, when production is able to meet demand.

      • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 30, 2023 2:07 PM

        pretty much every truck in existence is 2WD, and requires 4WD to be enabled. I can count on one finger the number of times I’ve actually needed 4WD in my Ranger living in Colorado.

        AWD in a truck is the exception, not the rule. one could argue the math should change with the proliferation of EVs, but by itself a 2WD truck is not an oddity

        • jayacheess legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 30, 2023 2:15 PM

          Right, but you CAN enable it.

          • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 30, 2023 2:19 PM

            only if you buy the truck with 4WD as an option. base models overwhelmingly are not

            • jayacheess legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 30, 2023 2:39 PM

              2 wheel drive only trucks are ridiculous, as I said. Especially so at 61,000 dollars.

              • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                November 30, 2023 2:47 PM

                your opinion on 2WD is irrelevant to the reality that it is effectively just as common as 4wd/AWD. both are utterly unnecessary in most situations.

                for 61k? sure, stronger argument.

                • jayacheess legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  November 30, 2023 2:52 PM

                  for 61k? sure, stronger argument.

                  But that was the original argument that I made.

        • fishbone legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 30, 2023 2:19 PM

          60% of trucks sold in 2022 were 4x4 or AWD, so not quite the exception.

          • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 30, 2023 2:25 PM

            and what percentage was AWD? cuz they aren’t the same.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 30, 2023 2:02 PM

      Surprised it’s not 69420.

