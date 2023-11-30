Watch the Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event livestream here Watch the Cybertruck Delivery Event and join the conversation.

The Tesla Cybertruck Delivery event is about to take place today, and for those hoping to watch online, we’ve got you covered. This marks the officially arrival and releases of the first Cybertruck vehicles. Opinion may vary on the vehicle's look and features, but that has also made it one of the most discussed and anticipated vehicles on anyone's watchlist for years. With Tesla finally launching the Cybertruck, keys will be passed along and select purchasers will be given the keys to the new vehicle live during the event today.

Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event

The Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event is set to take place on November 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. EST. You can watch the event using the embed above, or you can head directly to the Shacknews Twitch channel.

While you’re watching the event, be sure to join the conversation in our Twitch chat or let us know in the Chatty comments below what you thought of the Cybertruck Delivery Event. Elon Musk is certain to make an appearance as well during the event, so stay tuned as we cover any breaking stories, details, or special happenings from the event.