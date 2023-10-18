Musk says Tesla Cybertruck faces enormous challenges reaching cash flow positive volume production Elon Musk kicked off Tesla's Q3 2023 conference call with cautionary statements about his expectations for the Cybertruck's launch.

One of the most anticipated products over the last few years has been Tesla’s Cybertruck vehicle, which is fast approaching widespread launch. However, Elon Musk used the Q3 2023 earnings results conference call to temper expectations about how he feels the Cybertruck will sell. During the call, Musk shared that he believes the Cybertruck faces enormous challenges in regard to reaching cash flow positive volume production.

Elon Musk shared his concerns about the Cybertruck during Tesla’s Q3 2023 earnings results conference call on October 18, 2023. While Elon Musk maintained his opinion that the Cybertruck is Tesla’s “best product ever,” he also shared cautions about how the Cybertruck will perform out of the gate when it’s in full production.

“There will be enormous challenges in reaching volume production with the Cybertruck and then in making the Cybertruck cash flow positive,” Elon explained. “It is going to require immense work to reach volume production and be cash flow positive at a price that people can afford.”

Musk goes on to explain that bringing the Cybertruck to full-scale production is one of the biggest challenges the company faces as it prepares to launch the vehicle.

“Prototypes are easy, production is hard,” Musk continued. “The difficulty of going from a prototype to volume production is like 10,000 percent harder to get to volume production than to make the prototype in the first place… It is even harder than that to reach positive cash flow.”

Elon Musk cautioned that volume production and positive cash flow will be enormous challenges when the Cybertruck launches.

Despite Musk's cautions, the Cybertruck still remains a much-anticipated product in the company's lineup.