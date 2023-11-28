Evening Reading - November 28, 2023

Welcome, Shackers. Did you have a good holiday weekend? Sure do hope so because now we’re on the easy street to closing out the year. December is almost here. Xmas is almost here. Good times a-plenty are almost here, and we’re about to coast into the middle of the week at that. Even so, we hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage as we shut down another solid day of posting with the latest Evening Reading. Please, have some.

In case you missed it at Shacknews

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Back on that SF6 drip

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

I’ve been practicing with AKI. I like what she can do. Really fits my love of weird movement and gimmicks in a character. Also, her theme is fire. Have you heard it?

So good.

If he wakes up with EX up-kicks, you lose.

a short story told in 7 seconds pic.twitter.com/IA8u1yAD8T — Broski (@broskiFGC) November 28, 2023

Unfortunately, he woke up with EX up-kicks.

It’s a cold day in Canton

Been very happy to see the Canton Ohio Weather Report back on the menu.

Deadly cheeks

And you thought it was dangerous when Omni-Man clapped his hands.

Look at the pupper zoom!

So fast, so happy. What a dang good doggo.

Thank you, Hoarding Bug. Very helpful

Something about lethal company and bugs pic.twitter.com/W6veYUIMwZ — NCS_artist (@ArtistNcs) November 28, 2023

Have you given Lethal Company a try? What a silly game.

Some very classic memes

pic.twitter.com/6gm5AL83eJ — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) November 28, 2023

Hate waking up to war elephants in my backyard.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine November 28. Thank you all for stopping by, and don’t forget that you can support Shacknews through Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. It’s always highly appreciated. Don’t have a dollar? Well you don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can upload cute pet pics, pit them in battles against other pets, and vote in the ultimate battle of cuteness.

Silo sometimes likes to fluff and nest her bed before sleepytime.

Have a great evening folks. We hope you have an easy, breezy run to the holidays. Until next time, let us know what kind of games and other fun you’re up to in the Shacknews Chatty section!