Evening Reading - November 28, 2023

- Destiny 2's Season of the Wish will run from now till The Final Shape's release
- Dragon's Dogma 2 Steam page reveals March 2024 release date
- Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 will stop punishing your crimes with lag
- Destiny 2 Update 7.3.0 patch notes kick off the Season of the Wish
- Hearthstone update 28.0.3 patch notes defang The Azerite Snake
- F-Zero 99 gets Classic Mode in Version 1.1.0 update coming this week
- Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase reveals parallel world & Trickster vocation
- Apple reportedly ends partnership with Goldman Sachs
- The Shacknews Awards 2023 nominees
Back on that SF6 drip
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
I’ve been practicing with AKI. I like what she can do. Really fits my love of weird movement and gimmicks in a character. Also, her theme is fire. Have you heard it?
So good.
If he wakes up with EX up-kicks, you lose.
a short story told in 7 seconds pic.twitter.com/IA8u1yAD8T— Broski (@broskiFGC) November 28, 2023
Unfortunately, he woke up with EX up-kicks.
It’s a cold day in Canton
#CantonOhioWeatherReport #WindChill pic.twitter.com/cQdnrInmaD— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 29, 2023
Been very happy to see the Canton Ohio Weather Report back on the menu.
Deadly cheeks
November 28, 2023
And you thought it was dangerous when Omni-Man clapped his hands.
Look at the pupper zoom!
Don't blink or you'll miss it. pic.twitter.com/sAhPchbMqY— B&S (@_B___S) November 28, 2023
So fast, so happy. What a dang good doggo.
Thank you, Hoarding Bug. Very helpful
Something about lethal company and bugs pic.twitter.com/W6veYUIMwZ— NCS_artist (@ArtistNcs) November 28, 2023
Have you given Lethal Company a try? What a silly game.
Some very classic memes
November 28, 2023
Hate waking up to war elephants in my backyard.
