Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 will stop punishing you for crimes with lag

With games as big as Baldur’s Gate 3 that keep track of so much of your activity, there’s bound to be some odd bugs when it comes to utilizing that data. Unfortunately, one such bug was slowing the game down as you committed more and more crimes. Thankfully, that particular issue is looking like it’s coming to an end. Larian Studios intends to launch Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 this week, and it will squash the bug that’s causing slowdowns due to your personal violence and theft.

Larian Studios' Director of Publishing Michael Douse shared some details of the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 patch on his personal Twitter earlier this week. According to both Douse and Larian, there was indeed a bug that was causing the game to slow down as it kept track of theft and violence from players as those rap sheets grew. Thankfully, Douse says that this bug is going to be fixed in Patch 5. No more lag for being a naughty little adventurer. The patch is also supposed to hit sometime this week, so if things go as planned, players won’t be waiting long for it.

It's set to come to even more players as well, with the Xbox version coming before the end of the year, and physical editions on the way as well.

That said, it’s always good to see a good thing getting even better, and it looks like Baldur’s Gate 3 is going to do just that when Patch 5 arrives. Stay tuned for the patch notes as we await them, right here at Shacknews.