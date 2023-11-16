New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Baldur's Gate 3 Physical Deluxe Edition - Release date & pre-order guide

Secure yourself a copy of the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition on PS5 or Xbox.
Donovan Erskine
Larian Studios
Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest games of the year, absolutely packed with memorable characters and story moments that players will be talking about for years to come. The game is soon to receive a physical release for those that still prefer to own a disc, and a new Deluxe Edition is on the way as well. If you’d like to get your hand on the Baldur’s Gate Physical Deluxe Edition and all that it entails, we’ve got the information you’re looking for.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition release date

The Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition.

Source: Larian Studios

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition will be released in Q1 2024. It’ll be available following the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox consoles, which is coming sometime this December. The physical version of the RPG will include two discs for PS5 and three discs for Xbox. PC players will receive a CD key and an installer. In addition to the game itself, Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition comes with the following items:

  • Original soundtrack on 3 CDs
  • Cloth world map
  • Two fabric patches
  • Thirty-two stickers
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 art poster

Buyers will also receive all of the goodies from the Digital Deluxe edition that was released earlier this year:

  • Divinity Item Pack
  • Bard Song Pack
  • Exclusive Dice Skin
  • Paintings from Rivellon
  • Adventurer's Pouch
  • Digital OST
  • Digital Artbook
  • Digital Character Sheets

Pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

You can pre-order the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition on the Larian website. It costs 79.99 Euros ($86.84 USD) for each of the platforms that the game is available on.

If you’ve been having a good time playing through Baldur’s Gate 3 and want some neat knicknacks to honor it, the Deluxe Edition may be what you’re looking for. For more about BG3 proper, including guides and news on new patches, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

