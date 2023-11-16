Baldur's Gate 3 Physical Deluxe Edition - Release date & pre-order guide Secure yourself a copy of the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition on PS5 or Xbox.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest games of the year, absolutely packed with memorable characters and story moments that players will be talking about for years to come. The game is soon to receive a physical release for those that still prefer to own a disc, and a new Deluxe Edition is on the way as well. If you’d like to get your hand on the Baldur’s Gate Physical Deluxe Edition and all that it entails, we’ve got the information you’re looking for.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition release date



Source: Larian Studios

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition will be released in Q1 2024. It’ll be available following the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox consoles, which is coming sometime this December. The physical version of the RPG will include two discs for PS5 and three discs for Xbox. PC players will receive a CD key and an installer. In addition to the game itself, Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition comes with the following items:

Original soundtrack on 3 CDs

Cloth world map

Two fabric patches

Thirty-two stickers

Baldur’s Gate 3 art poster

Buyers will also receive all of the goodies from the Digital Deluxe edition that was released earlier this year:

Divinity Item Pack

Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Skin

Paintings from Rivellon

Adventurer's Pouch

Digital OST

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets

Pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

You can pre-order the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition on the Larian website. It costs 79.99 Euros ($86.84 USD) for each of the platforms that the game is available on.

If you’ve been having a good time playing through Baldur’s Gate 3 and want some neat knicknacks to honor it, the Deluxe Edition may be what you’re looking for. For more about BG3 proper, including guides and news on new patches, stick with us here on Shacknews.