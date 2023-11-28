Destiny 2's Season of the Wish will run from now till The Final Shape's release It looks like Destiny 2 players have quite a long season ahead as Season of the Wish runs all the way up to June 2024.

The latest Season of Destiny 2 was always going to be a long one, as it was meant to lead up to the release of The Final Shape expansion. However, thanks to delay of the expansion, Destiny 2: Season of the Wish looks to be the longest Destiny 2 season we’ve ever seen. A new trailer dropped that shared details of the season such as its start and end dates, and it looks like Season of the Wish is running from the tail end of November up to June when The Final Shape comes out.

Bungie revealed details about Destiny 2: Season of the Wish in a new trailer shared this week. While many of the story beats and some of the activities of the new Season were shared, the dates are one that players will want to pay attention to. Season of the Wish runs from November 28, 2023 to June 4, 2024, right when The Final Shape is expected to launch. That’s 189 days, which, if you look at our guide to various Season start and end dates, makes Season of the Wish the longest Season in Destiny 2’s history.

The delay of Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion will end up making Season of the Wish the longest Season yet.

Source: Bungie

While the last Season before The Final Shape was undoubtedly meant to be a big one, closing out current arcs and opening the door to new ones, it’s worth noting that it probably didn’t start out as the game’s longest Season. Recently, The Final Shape expansion was officially delayed from an original February 2024 release date to June 2024. It seems likely that the Season of the Wish had to be extended alongside that delay.

Even so, the lengthy Season of the Wish will give players plenty of time to close out their current endeavors and prepare for what comes next in Destiny 2. Stay tuned to our Destiny 2 topic for more news and updates on the game, as well as our complete strategy guide for all of your Guardian needs.