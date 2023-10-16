Garden of Salvation loot table - Destiny 2 A loot table for Garden of Salvation showing all the weapons and armor you can earn in this Destiny 2 raid.

While it might not be the most popular raid in Destiny 2, Garden of Salvation’s loot table is overflowing with great weapons. Players who manage to dive in and clear encounters will walk away with some weapons that still perform well across multiple activities.

Garden of Salvation loot table

The Garden of Salvation loot table features all four of the raid’s encounters. The good news about farming this raid for loot is that each encounter only has a maximum of two weapons that can drop as opposed to more modern raid’s three or four. This makes it much easier to get a god roll or even weapon patterns should Bungie introduce Deepsight Resonance to this raid (one can hope).

Garden of Salvation loot table Evade the Consecrated Mind Summon the Consecrated Mind Defeat the Consecrated Mind Sanctified Mind Zealot's Reward (Fusion Rifle) Prophet of Doom (Shotgun) Ancient Gospel (Hand Cannon) Omniscient Eye (Sniper Rifle) Accrued Redemption (Combat Bow) Reckless Oracle (Auto Rifle) Sacred Provenance (Pulse Rifle) Head Legs Arms Chest Class Item

Unlike other raids, Garden of Salvation does not have an Exotic that drops from the boss fight. Instead, players will need to complete a lengthy questline in order to unlock Divinity, arguably one of the best Exotic weapons in Destiny 2. While Garden of Salvation is the weekly featured raid, get in and farm it and grab the Exotic if you can.

When Garden of Salvation is the featured weekly raid, more people will be playing it, which will give you a better chance of finding a team to help you get Divinity.

While you’re clearing Garden of Salvation, it’s worth completing the various challenges. These will reward you with additional loot. More loot means more opportunities to get the god rolls you want. Here is a list of the challenges:

Whenever it's time to farm this raid, make sure you remember our Garden of Salvation loot table guide so you know which encounter to save a checkpoint for.