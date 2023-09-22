Evening Reading - September 22, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! We've reached the end of another exhausting week, and all that remains is a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Here's a refresher on what to expect from Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

What is Assassin's Creed Nexus VR? Take a closer look at this trailer from Ubisoft.

Pre-orders are now open for Helldivers.

And finally, Xbox goes over the week that was at this year's Tokyo Game Show.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Strike Watch

Writers Turn Out in Force On Picket Lines Amid Hopes of a Deal Breakthrough https://t.co/7MSDhTXmes — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 22, 2023

Depending on who you ask, this is either close to ending or it's about to get a whole lot worse. Whatever happens, we hope the writers get a fair deal.

Making 'fetch' happen

The #MeanGirls musical adaptation was originally planned to release on Paramount+, but will now head to theaters instead https://t.co/v3YkztbZqG pic.twitter.com/og4yFvGELJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 22, 2023

Sigh... look, I like musicals. I'm a bigger musical fan than people might think. (Or maybe you're totally unsurprised, shut up.) But... well... who is this for, exactly?

Nothing but the Hotfix

We've been watching a lot of Turtles here at Shacknews since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem showed up on Paramount+. So let's head over to the GDQ Hotfix and watch Games Done Quick take on some of the best Turtles games of today and yesterday.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, well, now Sakurai's just showing off.

"I'm not a collector," he says. Suuuuuuure.

This week in Shaqnews

Tex Johnson, we mean @SHAQ, is all in on the Cowboys and Buffs 🔥🤣@FirstTake pic.twitter.com/JILVpZ9qqD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2023

The Big Tex called in to First Take to root for the Cowboys.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Nothing but love for Eddie Kingston.

Tonight in video game music

Even Bethesda's gotten in on this Lofi Girl trend, but I can't argue with what they've put together.

