Evening Reading - September 22, 2023

Reaching the finish line on an exhausting week with the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Greetings, Shacknews! We've reached the end of another exhausting week, and all that remains is a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Here's a refresher on what to expect from Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

What is Assassin's Creed Nexus VR? Take a closer look at this trailer from Ubisoft.

Pre-orders are now open for Helldivers.

And finally, Xbox goes over the week that was at this year's Tokyo Game Show.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Strike Watch

Depending on who you ask, this is either close to ending or it's about to get a whole lot worse. Whatever happens, we hope the writers get a fair deal.

Making 'fetch' happen

Sigh... look, I like musicals. I'm a bigger musical fan than people might think. (Or maybe you're totally unsurprised, shut up.) But... well... who is this for, exactly?

Nothing but the Hotfix

We've been watching a lot of Turtles here at Shacknews since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem showed up on Paramount+. So let's head over to the GDQ Hotfix and watch Games Done Quick take on some of the best Turtles games of today and yesterday.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, well, now Sakurai's just showing off.

"I'm not a collector," he says. Suuuuuuure.

This week in Shaqnews

The Big Tex called in to First Take to root for the Cowboys.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Nothing but love for Eddie Kingston.

Tonight in video game music

Even Bethesda's gotten in on this Lofi Girl trend, but I can't argue with what they've put together.

That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for the month of September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

