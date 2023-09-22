Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 22: Tokyo Game Show 2023

It's a big week for gaming, as this year's Tokyo Game Show is underway in Japan. That means it's time to celebrate with some incredible sales with both PlayStation and Xbox offering the very best from Japanese developers like Capcom, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Konami, and many more. If you've been waiting for a substantial discount on Resident Evil 4, your time has come, as it's currently under $40 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Nintendo is also celebrating TGS with its own publisher deals, including a fresh one from Capcom that features a first-time discount on the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Find your favorite game and pick it up this weekend.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition - $29.24 (35% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Conan Exiles - $20.00 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil 4 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $40.19 (33% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin - $35.99 (40% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $27.99 (30% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $25.66 (35% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon Hero Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $29.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K23 - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry - $23.09 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $23.99 (60% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Game Award Winners Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $63.99 (20% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Game Award Winners Sale.
- Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty Vanguard - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $29.99 (40% off)
- MLB The Show 23 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil 4 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $47.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.49 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Digital Deluxe Edition - $52.79 (34% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $49.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Tokyo Game Show Sale.
- Big Games, Big Deals
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $49.69 (29% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Humanity - $23.99 (20% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition - $52.49 (30% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Stray - $22.49 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $34.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $35.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Neon White - $17.49 (30% off)
- Metal Hellsinger - $19.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $13.19 (67% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Big Games, Big Deals Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Saints Row - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Black Desert Traveler Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Generation Zero - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Moving Out 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $29.99 (25% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Disney Speedstorm Standard Founder's Pack [Early Access] - $19.49 (35% off)
- WB Games Couch Co-op Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Square Enix Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $32.99 (34% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $14.99 (50% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $7.99 (80% off)
- Chocobo GP - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- I Am Setsuna - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud - $44.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Legend of Mana - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost Sphear - $14.99 (70% off)
- ONINAKI - $19.99 (60% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $5.21 (82% off)
- Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered - $19.99 (20% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $12.49 (50% off)
- SaGa Scarlet Grace Ambitions - $8.99 (70% off)
- Spelunker Party - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story - $24.99 (50% off)
- The DioField Chronicle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Various Daylife - $14.49 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards Trilogy + DLC set - $39.99 (20% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager - $12.49 (35% off)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 - $22.49 (25% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 22: Tokyo Game Show 2023