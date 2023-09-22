Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 22: Tokyo Game Show 2023

It's a big week for gaming, as this year's Tokyo Game Show is underway in Japan. That means it's time to celebrate with some incredible sales with both PlayStation and Xbox offering the very best from Japanese developers like Capcom, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Konami, and many more. If you've been waiting for a substantial discount on Resident Evil 4, your time has come, as it's currently under $40 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Nintendo is also celebrating TGS with its own publisher deals, including a fresh one from Capcom that features a first-time discount on the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Find your favorite game and pick it up this weekend.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.