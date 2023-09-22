Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 22: First discount on Remnant 2

With a lot of major game releases coming down the pipe in September and October, it's easy to forget what released literally a few weeks ago. One of those big releases was Remnant 2, but nobody should be sleeping on it, because it's awesome. To help bring it back into the public consciousness, it should be noted that Remnant 2 is on sale for the first time. The 20 percent discount isn't coming from Steam, though. Look for it from the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, and Fanatical.

Meanwhile, Steam continues to celebrate Tokyo Game Show with some major publisher sales from Square Enix, Capcom, Konami, and others. The Epic Games Store is still holding a big September Savings Sale and has added games from Square Enix. The Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale continues from Battle.net. And lastly, GOG.com is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a massive sale..

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SEPT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Deceive Inc., The Forgotten City, Aces & Adventures, Foretales, Patch Quest, Autonauts vs PirateBots, and Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Impostor Factory, Before Your Eyes, and Tales from the Borderlands. Pay $10 or more to also receive Twin Mirror, Beyond: Two Souls, and Beyond a Steel Sky. Pay $18 or more to also receive OPUS: Echo of Starsong Full Bloom Edition and New Tales from the Borderlands. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get STRIDE, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Zero Caliber VR. Pay $16 or more to also receive After the Fall Deluxe Edition, I Expect You to Die 2, and Propagation: Paradise Hotel. Pay $24 or more to also receive Demeo and Grimlord. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.

Pay $6 or more to get What Lies in the Multiverse, Mythic Ocean, Aspire: Ina's Tale, SAMUDRA, and Golf Club Nostalgia. Pay $10 or more to also receive Flame Keeper, ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree, Metamorphosis, and Arise: A Simple Story. Pay $14 or more to also receive Bang-on Balls Chronicles. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Cities: Skylines with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, JADIA Radio, and Natural Disasters DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Snowfall, Vehicles of the World Content Creator Pack, Map Pack Content Creator Pack, Mid-Century Modern Content Creator Pack, Seaside Resorts Content Creator Pack, and Heart of Korea Content Creator Pack. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Mass Transit, Skyscrapers Content Creator Pack, K-pop Station, Financial Districts, Map Pack 2 Content Creator Pack, African Vibes, Sports Venues Content Creator Pack, Shopping Malls Content Creator Pack, Africa in Miniature Content Creator Pack, Airports, and Plazas & Promenades DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Intravenous, Tunguska: The Visitation, and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun + Aiko's Choice. Pay $11 or more to also receive War Mongrels, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and Serial Cleaners. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get PC Building Simmulator. Pay $5 or more to also receive the Overclocked Edition Content, Razer Workshop, Republic of Gamers Workshop, and Overclockers UK Workshop DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the NZXT Workshop, Esports Expansion, AORUS Workshop, Fractal Design Workshop, and EVGA Workshop DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.