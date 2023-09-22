Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 22: First discount on Remnant 2

With a lot of major game releases coming down the pipe in September and October, it's easy to forget what released literally a few weeks ago. One of those big releases was Remnant 2, but nobody should be sleeping on it, because it's awesome. To help bring it back into the public consciousness, it should be noted that Remnant 2 is on sale for the first time. The 20 percent discount isn't coming from Steam, though. Look for it from the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, and Fanatical.
Meanwhile, Steam continues to celebrate Tokyo Game Show with some major publisher sales from Square Enix, Capcom, Konami, and others. The Epic Games Store is still holding a big September Savings Sale and has added games from Square Enix. The Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale continues from Battle.net. And lastly, GOG.com is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a massive sale..
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $24.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Out of Line - FREE until 9/28
- The Forest Quartet - FREE until 9/28
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $23.99 (40% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Epic Games Mega Sale 2023
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $48.99 (30% off)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - $31.99 (20% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $29.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $34.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $29.99 (25% off)
- Wild Hearts - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $35.99 (40% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $23.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $20.09 (33% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $20.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + Extraction - $19.79 (67% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $18.74 (25% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $34.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.98 (70% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $16.24 (35% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $17.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $3.99 (90% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.29 (67% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's September Savings Sale.
- Square Enix Sale
- Forspoken - $34.99 (50% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $25.99 (35% off)
Fanatical
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $33.59 (44% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin [Steam] - $34.19 (43% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus [Steam] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $31.79 (47% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $12.19 (39% off)
- Persona 3 Portable [Steam] - $12.19 (39% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $13.49 (73% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $48.89 (19% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $56.98 (19% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.39 (59% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $31.65 (47% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.40 (71% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus [Steam] - $26.37 (34% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $26.37 (56% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $31.77 (47% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $16.10 (73% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $12.17 (39% off)
- Persona 3 Portable [Steam] - $12.17 (39% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.59 (79% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $19.90 (34% off)
Gamersgate
- Aliens: Dark Descent [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $27.59 (45% off)
- Atlas Fallen [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $27.59 (72% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $16.18 (26% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $12.74 (75% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $7.49 (81% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy [Ubisoft] - $6.89 (72% off)
GamesPlanet
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $22.99 (62% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $14.50 (64% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $8.50 (86% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Ubisoft] - $11.00 (82% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (87% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- GOG.com 15th Anniversary Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- WrestleQuest - $20.99 (30% off)
- System Shock - $29.99 (25% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $15.74 (65% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $19.99 (20% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- SimCity 3000 Unlimited - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the GOG.com 15th Anniversary Sale.
- Age of Wonders 4 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 2 Grand Master Collection - $19.99 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SEPT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $33.65 (44% off)
- Square Enix Japan Publisher Sale
- Dragon Quest Treasures [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- LIVE A LIVE [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Square Enix Japan Publisher Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition [Epic] - $26.40 (74% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.19 (56% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam/Epic] - $35.37 (41% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $21.12 (65% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.48 (74% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition [Steam] - $4.00 (90% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $7.04 (93% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Deceive Inc., The Forgotten City, Aces & Adventures, Foretales, Patch Quest, Autonauts vs PirateBots, and Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Impostor Factory, Before Your Eyes, and Tales from the Borderlands. Pay $10 or more to also receive Twin Mirror, Beyond: Two Souls, and Beyond a Steel Sky. Pay $18 or more to also receive OPUS: Echo of Starsong Full Bloom Edition and New Tales from the Borderlands. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get STRIDE, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Zero Caliber VR. Pay $16 or more to also receive After the Fall Deluxe Edition, I Expect You to Die 2, and Propagation: Paradise Hotel. Pay $24 or more to also receive Demeo and Grimlord. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.
Pay $6 or more to get What Lies in the Multiverse, Mythic Ocean, Aspire: Ina's Tale, SAMUDRA, and Golf Club Nostalgia. Pay $10 or more to also receive Flame Keeper, ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree, Metamorphosis, and Arise: A Simple Story. Pay $14 or more to also receive Bang-on Balls Chronicles. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Cities: Skylines with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, JADIA Radio, and Natural Disasters DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Snowfall, Vehicles of the World Content Creator Pack, Map Pack Content Creator Pack, Mid-Century Modern Content Creator Pack, Seaside Resorts Content Creator Pack, and Heart of Korea Content Creator Pack. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Mass Transit, Skyscrapers Content Creator Pack, K-pop Station, Financial Districts, Map Pack 2 Content Creator Pack, African Vibes, Sports Venues Content Creator Pack, Shopping Malls Content Creator Pack, Africa in Miniature Content Creator Pack, Airports, and Plazas & Promenades DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Intravenous, Tunguska: The Visitation, and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun + Aiko's Choice. Pay $11 or more to also receive War Mongrels, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and Serial Cleaners. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get PC Building Simmulator. Pay $5 or more to also receive the Overclocked Edition Content, Razer Workshop, Republic of Gamers Workshop, and Overclockers UK Workshop DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the NZXT Workshop, Esports Expansion, AORUS Workshop, Fractal Design Workshop, and EVGA Workshop DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam/Epic] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Atmospheric Greatness
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam/Epic] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Signalis [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $19.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Atmospheric Greatness Sale.
- Square Enix TGS Sale 2023
- Dragon Quest Treasures [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- LIVE A LIVE [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix TGS Sale 2023.
- Sega Wonderland Sale
- Company of Heroes 3 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Persona 3 Portable [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Sega Wonderland Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $42.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Ezio Auditore Pack - $11.60 (71% off)
- For Honor - $4.50 (85% off)
Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Stranded: Alien Dawn - $27.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Capcom Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil 4 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Fighting TGS Pack - $29.94 (78% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Tokyo Game Show Sale.
- Electronic Arts September Showcase
- Dead Space - $35.99 (40% off)
- Wild Hearts - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Lost in Random - $4.49 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- Spore - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam EA September Showcase.
- Square Enix TGS Sale 2023
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $34.49 (31% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken - $34.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- LIVE A LIVE - $34.99 (30% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $29.99 (40% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix TGS Sale 2023.
- Konami Publisher Sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $23.78 (70% off)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist Bundle - $49.54 (53% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate HD - $7.49 (50% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Konami Publisher Sale.
- State of Decay: Juggernaut Edition - $7.50 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/24)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $26.79 (33% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $17.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $7.49 (75% off)
- Neon White - $17.49 (30% off)
- Black Mesa - $3.99 (80% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger - $14.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Planet Zoo - $13.49 (70% off)
- The Forgotten City - $11.24 (55% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Arma 3 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 22: First discount on Remnant 2