Evening Reading - August 30, 2023

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

Super Moon

This ain’t a basic ass blue moon… no no.. this is a SUPER Blue moon. Had to pay our respects pic.twitter.com/Z7aGUrqn3V — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 31, 2023

Did you see the Super Moon tonight?

Busta Rhymes murdered this track

He is one of the best.

John Williams only knows one way

Spielberg: “I need some music for my dinosaur movie.”



JOHN WILLIAMS gave him THIS. pic.twitter.com/uWYdSHlH8z — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) August 27, 2023

Only bangers.

Not sure about this new sport

Looks like it would hurt.

It's real to Ozzie, damn it!

Bah gawd, that's Stone Cold's music!

Remember when Homer Simpson threw Peter Griffin off the top of the Hell in a Cell pic.twitter.com/9jM7VIQkhK — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 28, 2023

SF6 A.K.I. Gameplay Trailer

She seems nice.

MK1 goes hard

Mortal Kombat 1 Vrbada really said: "If your BROKE, you get the SMOKE!" 😭 pic.twitter.com/wKTc7wnFrN — 👾KidKinobi👾 (@Kid_Kinobi) August 23, 2023

Damn, Smoke!

Pearlmania500 sums up the level of apathy in the average American citizen post-pandemic

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I like the cut of his jib.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 30, 2023. Please consider replying to David Craddock's gaming Chatty threads to show your support of Chatty. Shacknews also has a Starfield review dropping tomorrow, but surely there will be another thread with IGN's review linked in the OP with way more replies.



