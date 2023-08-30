New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 30, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Aardvark the Forgetful Editor
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time (sorry we are a little late) for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Super Moon

Did you see the Super Moon tonight?

Busta Rhymes murdered this track

He is one of the best.

John Williams only knows one way

Only bangers.

Not sure about this new sport

Looks like it would hurt.

It's real to Ozzie, damn it!

Bah gawd, that's Stone Cold's music!

SF6 A.K.I. Gameplay Trailer

She seems nice.

MK1 goes hard

Damn, Smoke!

Pearlmania500 sums up the level of apathy in the average American citizen post-pandemic

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I like the cut of his jib.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 30, 2023. Please consider replying to David Craddock's gaming Chatty threads to show your support of Chatty. Shacknews also has a Starfield review dropping tomorrow, but surely there will be another thread with IGN's review linked in the OP with way more replies.

Image of man pushing a boulder up a mountain with 'Chatty Gaming Discourse' written on the boulder and an arrow point at the man with the word 'David' next to it.

Source: Shacknews

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Senior Aardvark Editor
