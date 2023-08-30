Evening Reading - August 30, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time (sorry we are a little late) for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Super Moon
This ain’t a basic ass blue moon… no no.. this is a SUPER Blue moon. Had to pay our respects pic.twitter.com/Z7aGUrqn3V— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 31, 2023
Did you see the Super Moon tonight?
Busta Rhymes murdered this track
He is one of the best.
John Williams only knows one way
Spielberg: “I need some music for my dinosaur movie.”— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) August 27, 2023
JOHN WILLIAMS gave him THIS. pic.twitter.com/uWYdSHlH8z
Only bangers.
Not sure about this new sport
Looks like it would hurt.
It's real to Ozzie, damn it!
OH HELL YEAH!! pic.twitter.com/88aujqRdqo— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 25, 2023
Bah gawd, that's Stone Cold's music!
Remember when Homer Simpson threw Peter Griffin off the top of the Hell in a Cell pic.twitter.com/9jM7VIQkhK— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 28, 2023
SF6 A.K.I. Gameplay Trailer
She seems nice.
MK1 goes hard
Mortal Kombat 1 Vrbada really said: "If your BROKE, you get the SMOKE!" 😭 pic.twitter.com/wKTc7wnFrN— 👾KidKinobi👾 (@Kid_Kinobi) August 23, 2023
Damn, Smoke!
Pearlmania500 sums up the level of apathy in the average American citizen post-pandemic
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
I like the cut of his jib.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 30, 2023. Please consider replying to David Craddock's gaming Chatty threads to show your support of Chatty. Shacknews also has a Starfield review dropping tomorrow, but surely there will be another thread with IGN's review linked in the OP with way more replies.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
