Starfield early access global release times Here's exactly when Starfield will become playable around the world.

We’re in the final stretch before the release of Starfield, the latest single-player RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. While the game is set for a September 6 launch, those who purchase one of the game’s Premium Editions can jump in early on September 1. If you’re eager to get in, we’ll let you know exactly when you can start playing Starfield, based on your region.

Starfield global release times



Source: Bethesda Softworks

Developer Bethesda made it easy for us to understand exactly when we’ll be able to start playing Starfield early. The graphic above details the local time that Starfield’s early access version will go live.

New York - August 31 at 8 p.m. ET

Los Angeles - August 31 at 5 p.m. PT

London - September 1 at 1 a.m. BST

Berlin - September 1 at 2 a.m. CEST

Sydney - September 1 at 10 a.m. AEST

Tokyo - September 1 at 9 a.m. JST

In order to play Starfield early, you’ll need to have purchased one of three Premium Editions of the game: Digital Premium, Premium Upgrade, or Constellation Edition. Purchasing the Standard Edition will not score you early access to Starfield. Playing through Xbox Game Pass will also not let you play the game until its official September 6 release date.

When Starfield releases on September 6, it will launch at the same local times as during the early access period. Pre-loads are available now, and you might want to get a headstart on that considering the large file size. If you are someone who plans to jump in early, you should have a clearer idea of exactly when you can dive in and start your latest adventure.