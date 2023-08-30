September PS Plus games revealed alongside annual subscription price hike Sony has announced plans to raise prices for all 12-month PS Plus subscriptions.

With September around the corner, Sony has shared the list of games being added to its PlayStation Plus subscription service for all tiers. This includes the 2022 reboot of Saints Row, Black Desert - Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero. However, the reveal also came with the announcement that all three tiers of PlayStation Plus’ annual subscription plan will soon receive a price increase.

All the details were shared in a recent post on the PlayStation Blog. Although the three tiers of PlayStation Plus provide access to different games and perks, the monthly PS Plus games are available to all subscribers. You’ll need to claim them before the month ends, as they’ll be returning to their standar price once the next month rolls around. This also means that players have a little time left to claim the games from August.



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

At the end of the blog, Sony announces upcoming price increases to the 12-month subscription plans for PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. The new prices will go into effect on September 6 and will affect players around the globe. Sony says the move will “enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.”

PS Plus Essential: $79.99 USD (was $59.99 USD)

PS Plus Extra: $134.99 USD (was $99.99 USD)

PS Plus Premium: $159.99 USD (was $119.99 USD)

The PS Plus line-up for September is set, so prepare to expand your library if these titles are of interest. It’s also worth a PSA that you can still score a 12-month PS Plus subscription under the old prices up until the changes take place on September 6. Stick with Shacknews for more news in the world of PlayStation.