September PS Plus games revealed alongside annual subscription price hike

Sony has announced plans to raise prices for all 12-month PS Plus subscriptions.
Donovan Erskine
Deep Silver
8

With September around the corner, Sony has shared the list of games being added to its PlayStation Plus subscription service for all tiers. This includes the 2022 reboot of Saints Row, Black Desert - Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero. However, the reveal also came with the announcement that all three tiers of PlayStation Plus’ annual subscription plan will soon receive a price increase.

All the details were shared in a recent post on the PlayStation Blog. Although the three tiers of PlayStation Plus provide access to different games and perks, the monthly PS Plus games are available to all subscribers. You’ll need to claim them before the month ends, as they’ll be returning to their standar price once the next month rolls around. This also means that players have a little time left to claim the games from August.

The PS Plus logo.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

At the end of the blog, Sony announces upcoming price increases to the 12-month subscription plans for PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. The new prices will go into effect on September 6 and will affect players around the globe. Sony says the move will “enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.”

  • PS Plus Essential: $79.99 USD (was $59.99 USD)
  • PS Plus Extra: $134.99 USD (was $99.99 USD)
  • PS Plus Premium: $159.99 USD (was $119.99 USD)

The PS Plus line-up for September is set, so prepare to expand your library if these titles are of interest. It’s also worth a PSA that you can still score a 12-month PS Plus subscription under the old prices up until the changes take place on September 6. Stick with Shacknews for more news in the world of PlayStation.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 30, 2023 9:30 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, September PS Plus games revealed alongside annual subscription price hike

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      August 30, 2023 9:39 AM

      I think I'll skip my ps+ membership renewal this year, that's almost $200 cad annually

      • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 30, 2023 10:23 AM

        They typically have Black Friday sales, I wonder if they will again this year

        • rms legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          August 30, 2023 10:25 AM

          Yeah that's when I renewed mine, and also bought 3rd party discount store codes to use for the renewal.

      • melkore legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 30, 2023 11:23 AM

        Mine just renewed, so I think I'll turn off auto-renewal. I don't play online games on my PS5 so it's really for the monthly games. The past 6 months I think I've downloaded two.

        • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          August 30, 2023 12:26 PM

          Actually going the math, I think I might as well buy another year right now at $99 for extra, instead of hoping they do a 25% off Black Friday sale at the increased $130 price which would bring it down to basically the same thing

    • qwpeoriu
      reply
      August 30, 2023 9:42 AM

      PS+ is a good service and worth the money, but this month ain't exactly the type of lineup that helps sell a price hike

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 30, 2023 10:28 AM

        If nothing else, at least it gives me a way to try out the new Saints Row for a few hours and be disappointed.

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 30, 2023 11:27 AM

        I was very close to buying that new Saints Row game for $20 recently so I'm glad I didn't pull the trigger on that at least.

      • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        August 30, 2023 12:27 PM

        I just upgraded from essential to extra a little while ago and I feel like I’m getting way more use out of my console for the extra couple dollars / month

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 30, 2023 9:42 AM

      If this keeps up, a gaming pc will be the cheaper choice.

