Call of the Wild: The Angler launches on Xbox & PlayStation consoles today On the one-year anniversary of its PC launch, Expansive Worlds is bringing Call of the Wild: The Angler to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S today.

In 2022, Expansive Worlds released Call of the Wild: The Angler on PC, providing an immersive wilderness fishing sim whether you went it solo or with some co-op friends. Today, about a year later, it’s launching on consoles. Expansive Worlds has brought Call of the Wild: The Angler to PlayStation and Xbox platforms and you can give it a go today alongside the PC community with the inclusion of crossplay on all platforms.

Expansive Worlds announced the launch of Call of the Wild: The Angler in a developer diary video posted on August 30, 2023. It was here that the developers spoke to creating a cross-platform game, a first for the studio. Call of the Wild: The Angler launched on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S today (also including coming to Xbox Game Pass), and part of the priorities in launching on consoles was that players would be able to fish alongside their buddies no matter what platform they play on.

Expansive Worlds shared details and variations about what players can expect from Call of the Wild: The Angler on older and newer consoles.

Source: Expansive Worlds

Call of the Wild: The Angler also gets some spruced up benefits and features if you’re playing the game on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. The game is locked at 60 FPS on both platforms and you can choose between Quality Mode for the best look or Performance Mode for buttery smooth gameplay throughout. Unfortunately, PS4 and Xbox One players will lack these modes and be locked to 30 FPS, but those consoles can still play with the rest of the platforms through crossplay.

Our own Bill Lavoy loves a good fishing game and found The Angler to be quite a good and relaxing time in our Shacknews review. With Call of the Wild: The Angler now out on consoles, stay tuned for further updates from the Call of the Wild universe and Expansive Worlds.