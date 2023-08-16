Evening Reading - August 16, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 1 already has over 1000 fixes & tweaks
- Xbox launches Enforcement Strike System to combat toxicity in gaming
- Starfield has gone gold & pre-load on Xbox consoles opens tomorrow
- TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Dimension Shellshock DLC gets August release date & character reveal
- Twitter renames TweetDeck to X Pro & requires Twitter Blue subscription to use
- Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #4 patch notes
- Baldur's Gate 3 speedruns now have an Any Romance% category for those who love fast
Cute Guilty Gear animation
April 26, 2023
This gave me a good laugh.
High School Musical 2 is 16 years old?
i can't believe it's 16 YEARS of the most dramatic moment in cinema history pic.twitter.com/kGgRZpr7mK— Pop Culture Posts (@notgwendalupe) August 16, 2023
I'm old!
Twitch will let you block people from viewing your livestream
#Twitch streamers will be able to prevent banned users from viewing their streams starting this Sept. Banned users will be blocked from viewing the livestream instantly after being banned. pic.twitter.com/hrZRsPlzir— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 16, 2023
This seems like a good move. Curious to see how it plays in action.
The funniest post I saw today
I can’t explain how funny this shit is to me. Every time I see it I cackle pic.twitter.com/xb6XZwLPCt— morningstar ✭ (@jupitersembrace) August 16, 2023
That poor teacher.
The Meta Cricket has spoken
August 16, 2023
Very wise, Meta Cricket.
Sea of Stars is Steam Deck Verified!
Sea of Stars is verified on Steam Deck ✅@OnDeck pic.twitter.com/KleoRfHKl4— Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) August 16, 2023
I really enjoyed the demo for this, and it's been high on my most-anticipated list.
First trailer for the Scott Pilgrim anime
The first teaser for the ‘SCOTT PILGRIM’ anime, starring the original movie cast.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 16, 2023
Releasing November 17 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/KvjruWzq6a
This doesn't show much but I'm digging the vibe here!
Channeling my inner Peter Parker
August 14, 2023
This is also adult me in the corner of the pool.
Garage or Boss Dungeon?
August 15, 2023
I'd like to see FromSoftware make a lawnmower monster.
