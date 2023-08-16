New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - August 16, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cute Guilty Gear animation

This gave me a good laugh.

High School Musical 2 is 16 years old?

I'm old!

Twitch will let you block people from viewing your livestream

This seems like a good move. Curious to see how it plays in action.

The funniest post I saw today

That poor teacher.

The Meta Cricket has spoken

Very wise, Meta Cricket.

Sea of Stars is Steam Deck Verified!

I really enjoyed the demo for this, and it's been high on my most-anticipated list.

First trailer for the Scott Pilgrim anime

This doesn't show much but I'm digging the vibe here!

Channeling my inner Peter Parker

This is also adult me in the corner of the pool.

Garage or Boss Dungeon?

I'd like to see FromSoftware make a lawnmower monster.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia the Golden Retriever.

Source: Let Leia wake up to a victory on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola