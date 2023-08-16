Evening Reading - August 16, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cute Guilty Gear animation

This gave me a good laugh.

High School Musical 2 is 16 years old?

i can't believe it's 16 YEARS of the most dramatic moment in cinema history pic.twitter.com/kGgRZpr7mK — Pop Culture Posts (@notgwendalupe) August 16, 2023

I'm old!

Twitch will let you block people from viewing your livestream

#Twitch streamers will be able to prevent banned users from viewing their streams starting this Sept. Banned users will be blocked from viewing the livestream instantly after being banned. pic.twitter.com/hrZRsPlzir — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 16, 2023

This seems like a good move. Curious to see how it plays in action.

The funniest post I saw today

I can’t explain how funny this shit is to me. Every time I see it I cackle pic.twitter.com/xb6XZwLPCt — morningstar ✭ (@jupitersembrace) August 16, 2023

That poor teacher.

The Meta Cricket has spoken

Very wise, Meta Cricket.

Sea of Stars is Steam Deck Verified!

Sea of Stars is verified on Steam Deck ✅@OnDeck pic.twitter.com/KleoRfHKl4 — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) August 16, 2023

I really enjoyed the demo for this, and it's been high on my most-anticipated list.

First trailer for the Scott Pilgrim anime

The first teaser for the ‘SCOTT PILGRIM’ anime, starring the original movie cast.



Releasing November 17 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/KvjruWzq6a — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 16, 2023

This doesn't show much but I'm digging the vibe here!

Channeling my inner Peter Parker

This is also adult me in the corner of the pool.

Garage or Boss Dungeon?

I'd like to see FromSoftware make a lawnmower monster.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.



Source: Let Leia wake up to a victory on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.