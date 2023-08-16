Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #4 patch notes Players no longer have to worry about sleeping companions keeping them trapped in Long Rest.

Another quick patch has hit for Baldur’s Gate 3, bringing another collection of crucial fixes to the game. Baldur’s Gate Hotfix #4 was rolled out today and many of its fixes focus on the Long Rest system, including getting trapped in rest or being locked off from progression when resting in certain areas. There are plenty of other fixes in this Hotfix update, so we’ve gathered all of the patch notes here for your convenience.

Larian Studios rolled out Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #4 and its accompanying patch notes on August 16, 2023. As of this latest update, players will no longer be stuck in Long Rest because of companion characters failing to wake up. Long Rest also won’t cause a certain portal in a certain place to disappear when you rest in that area. Among other changes on the list are multiplayer and combat fixes that should make everything flow smoother whether you’re alone or playing with friends. Check out the full list of patch notes below:

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed players getting stuck mid-Long-Rest due to companions not waking up.

Fixed being able to Long Rest in the Astral Prism, potentially causing the portal to disappear.

Fixed Orin getting pulled from her location in the Temple of Bhaal if the door was opened before killing Gortash in Wyrm's Crossing.

Fixed a script issue preventing some players from loading save games.

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed characters disappearing when disconnecting and reconnecting in split-screen.

Added a warning for hosts in multiplayer when clients join through drop-in during Character Creation. Hosts must now grant approval before new players join.

Fixed the visibility of multiplayer servers on GOG.

COMBAT

Slightly increased Isobel's HP so she doesn't die as easily.

Fixed a bug that would make Gortash join the combat taking place in Wyrm’s Rock Audience Hall while he was in his office upstairs.

Fixed Cruel Sting adding infinite additional Psychic damage to attacks.

FLOW AND SCRIPTING

Fixed the ‘Enemy of the Absolute’ crime not clearing from player characters, resulting in a soft block when speaking to the Steel Watch.

Fixed the game thinking the Emperor had died in the Astral Prism when you healed a downed ally.

Player resources are now correctly restored at the end of Act II.

Having dead party members no longer prevents you from entering the Astral Prism.

Fixed a bug preventing you from talking to Ravengard if he gets moved to the camp in a certain case.

Hostages in the Iron Throne will no longer be stuck if you turn back and return again.

Players with modded or cheated savegames with characters at Level 13 or above can now travel to the House of Hope.

Killing Anders will no longer make the other paladins leave the Tollhouse.

That covers the patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #4. Larian lead Swen Vincke has already promised a monster of an official patch in the near future and more requested features coming after that. Stay tuned for what’s next or just peruse our Baldur’s Gate 3 topic for guides to help you in your adventures.