Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 1 already has over 1000 fixes & tweaks

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out in the actual wild in its Version 1.0 for a couple weeks now, and Larian Studios have been prepping the next big patch for it. How big? Well, according to Baldur’s Gate 3 lead and Larian studio head Swen Vincke, there are currently over 1000 fixes and tweaks planned for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 1. And that’s after the team puts out another smaller hotfix update.

Vincke shared a few small details about the roadmap for Baldur’s Gate 3’s updates via his personal Twitter on August 15, 2023. According to Vincke, the first thing up is Hotfix 4, which will address some prominent issues and smooth them out. Then comes the big one. Patch 1 is expected to have over 1,000 fixes and tweaks when it finally comes to the game. After that, Patch 2 will prioritize bringing some player requested content and fixes into Baldur’s Gate 3.

Source: Swen Vincke

There’s no telling at this time when that big promised Patch 1 could be coming to Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian Studios has been putting out hotfixes for the game at a fast rate. However, Patch 1 sounds like it will be far burlier than any other update we’ve seen for the game post-launch. We could see matters like the GeForce Now save issue addressed, as well as mid-campaign character customization come into play (if that’s not one of the requests saved up for Patch 2).

Either way, it sounds as though a massive amount of fixes are on the way for Baldur’s Gate 3. Keep your eyes on Shacknews. We’ll have the full details here when Patch 1 drops.