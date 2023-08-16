Baldur's Gate 3 speedruns now have an Any Romance% category for those who love fast Critics and fans have pointed out how unreasonably horny Baldur's Gate 3 can be and now it has a speedrun category that encapsulates just that.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 out in the wild on PC now, players have been exploring and discovering all sorts of aspects of the game, as well as conquering it in unique and interesting ways. After all, with so many romance options, why simply speedrun the game when you can speedrun its romances? That’s exactly the new category that has been set for the game, as well as an early record for finding love the fastest.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Romance% category appeared on speedrun.com, with the rules laid out by content creator Th3Vale. The official rules for the run are as follows:

Random character/class/race/stats

Start timer after character creation scene/start of opening cinematic

Skipping dialogue & cinematics allowed

Of course, the goal is to make love with any one of the possible romance choices as fast as possible, which it turns out might be 7 minutes and 54 seconds as of the current record.

Baldur's Gate 3's new Romance% category on Speedrun.com challenges players to make love to a companion as fast as they can.

Source: Speedrun.com

There has been a lot of talk and interest in Baldur’s Gate 3’s romance and sex options. While players are most certainly interested in seeing what Baldur’s Gate 3’s romance has to offer, some have also found the game to be just a bit too promiscuous. There are, after all, options for a druid to turn into a full-sized adult bear and make love to human companions. With so many variations with which to pursue your quest, this new speedrun category is quite the funny one to lean into, and arguably Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the few games where this could happen.

There are a lot of changes coming up in Baldur’s Gate 3’s first major patch, so it will remain to be seen how both regular and romance speedruns change. Stay tuned to the Baldur's Gate 3 topic for more coverage, as well as guides to help you in your quests.