Twitter renames TweetDeck to X Pro & requires Twitter Blue subscription to use Elon Musk's X company signaled intent to relaunch TweetDeck solely for Blues, and now it will require a paid subscription to use.

One of the more controversial things Twitter has done since Elon Musk took the reins of the company was rework TweetDeck. Now, that rework seems to be complete because the popular Twitter extension has been renamed to X Pro (in line with the company’s new name) and it’s no longer free to use. You must have a Twitter Blue (or X Premium) subscription to use X Pro.

This shift was spotted by several users on Twitter, who noticed that trying to load TweetDeck now takes you to a Blue subscription sale page, as reported by CNBC. TweetDeck has also been rebranded to X Pro, to be inline with the Twitter company rebrand to X (Twitter Blue has also been quietly renamed to X Premium). More importantly, TweetDeck is no longer free. In order to access it, users must be subscribed to Twitter Blue, which currently runs at $84 USD per year, or $8 per month.

When trying to access TweetDeck, it now takes you to a Twitter Blue subscription purchase page.

Source: Twitter

While this is likely disappointing to many Twitter users that were using TweetDeck for free, it was also a move that was signaled back at the beginning of July when TweetDeck’s relaunch was first teased. Twitter won’t even allow use of third-party apps like TweetDeck anymore, since it not blocks access to the platform’s API unless a substantial fee is paid. Nonetheless, TweetDeck’s shift to X Pro, as well as a paid subscription is likely to drive further users away that utilized the program.

With TweetDeck rebranded to X Pro and locked behind a subscription, it will remain to be seen if the new version gains any traction. Stay tuned as we continue to report on the latest from the X company.