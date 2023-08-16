New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Twitter renames TweetDeck to X Pro & requires Twitter Blue subscription to use

Elon Musk's X company signaled intent to relaunch TweetDeck solely for Blues, and now it will require a paid subscription to use.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Twitter
1

One of the more controversial things Twitter has done since Elon Musk took the reins of the company was rework TweetDeck. Now, that rework seems to be complete because the popular Twitter extension has been renamed to X Pro (in line with the company’s new name) and it’s no longer free to use. You must have a Twitter Blue (or X Premium) subscription to use X Pro.

This shift was spotted by several users on Twitter, who noticed that trying to load TweetDeck now takes you to a Blue subscription sale page, as reported by CNBC. TweetDeck has also been rebranded to X Pro, to be inline with the Twitter company rebrand to X (Twitter Blue has also been quietly renamed to X Premium). More importantly, TweetDeck is no longer free. In order to access it, users must be subscribed to Twitter Blue, which currently runs at $84 USD per year, or $8 per month.

Twitter Blue subscription cost
When trying to access TweetDeck, it now takes you to a Twitter Blue subscription purchase page.
Source: Twitter

While this is likely disappointing to many Twitter users that were using TweetDeck for free, it was also a move that was signaled back at the beginning of July when TweetDeck’s relaunch was first teased. Twitter won’t even allow use of third-party apps like TweetDeck anymore, since it not blocks access to the platform’s API unless a substantial fee is paid. Nonetheless, TweetDeck’s shift to X Pro, as well as a paid subscription is likely to drive further users away that utilized the program.

With TweetDeck rebranded to X Pro and locked behind a subscription, it will remain to be seen if the new version gains any traction. Stay tuned as we continue to report on the latest from the X company.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola