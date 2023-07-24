Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to X
In perhaps one of the most bizarre moves of the Elon Musk Twitter era, the company is throwing away its iconic branding to rename to X.
This weekend saw one of the most curious moves by Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership yet: The Twitter brand is being abandoned as the company rebrands to X. Musk and crew announced the change over the weekend, promising that further expansions of Twitter functionality that could include payments and banking are on the way.
The move to shed the Twitter brand in favor of new X branding was discussed over the weekend and reportedly carried out on July 23, 2023. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino would go on to share that the move from Twitter to X marks a new chapter for the platform, which should hopefully see a major expansion of functionality as time goes on.
“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” Yaccarino wrote. “Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”
As further clarification, Yaccarino sent an email to Twitter employees this week, as obtained by CNBC. The contents of that memo can be fount below.
Yaccarino’s statement brings up a few key points, namely that this move also comes soon after Elon Musk launched the xAI group with a gathering of AI tech developers aimed at “understanding reality”. It seems like a no-brainer that part of xAI’s duty is working on the artificial intelligence mentioned by Yaccarino that runs the X platform. Yaccarino also brings up banking and payments. It seems in moving to X, Twitter could also expand to include a PayPal-like service that lets users store and send money throughout the platform.
It remains to be seen what long-term effects and consequences the rebrand from Twitter to X has for the company. For right now, it looks like we’re saying bye to the blue bird as the company moves for the much more simplified X.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to X
I am more of an https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJxk1leG1wY guy
X out! X out!
https://youtu.be/NXOaesuo6eA
(Track X errr 10, "X Out", from Extreme's latest album)
Twitter has suspended x-videos account because they are going to use x video as part of the X platform lol (not sure if this is real or not but would not be surprised)
https://imgur.com/a/TMf2kq6
Is this it? https://www.threads.net/t/CvDKk6ru4JI/
Elon paid 44billipn to make his bloody dictator Friend’s happy, and now that world wide free speech has been set back 20 years he’s happy to do the dumbest possible shit with his third base emerald spoon baby mentality. This guy was born ready to score on third and has the world convinced his “genius” is what got him there.
That’s it. He did it for rich friends, the rest is ego. His ideas are shockingly stupid, his understanding is shockingly non existent, he’s just a rich kid playing lego.
The USA thinks free speech cannot be regulated and only the freedom provided by capitalism can allow everyone to flourish and be free.
So we are now in the find out part of what happens when you don't enshrine into laws some markets (journalism, public discourse, etc) that should not be at the mercy of the 1%
Elon on a Sunday: *takes puff” yeah man, do you know *puffs* pirates? They have treasure? X marks the spot! Yeah! X! That’s where! It’ll be like that. It’ll be where treasure is. Let’s rename it to X“ *coughs*
“how do you brand that? Do you X when you post? Do you re-X? I don’t understand”
Elon: “you’re *puffs* ruining my vibe. You’re fired”
there's a long history of obsession with X including an arm wresting match re:Windows v Linux
https://twitter.com/WalterIsaacson/status/1683228934773563395
Asked if the logo would change in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, he said "yes," telling an unknown speaker: “We’re cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blow torches."
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/twitter-rebrands-x-elon-musk-loses-iconic-bird-logo-rcna95880
Literally burning the place down
old logo thread from logo designer(s)
https://twitter.com/martingrasser/status/1683266038602010624
Interesting they mention the Apple logo, as it was designed by one guy way back, and they originally had it without the bite, but for whatever reason that just looked wrong or didn't represent the brand. Taking the bite out gave it more of a playful and connected look.
Just one guy Jobs hired to do the logo and other marketing stuff, came up with it.
oops, link to tweet: https://twitter.com/EliotHiggins/status/1683427725892042753
"If done right, X would become half of the global financial system."
https://twitter.com/zaimirii/status/1683177429836210176
Sure.
It's almost like he has zero knowledge of history
In response, the MPAA eventually agreed in 1990 to a new NC-17 rating that would be trademarked, and could only be applied by the MPAA itself.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X_rating#United_States
I THINK he is trying to make something like this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WeChat
WeChat started as a small messaging app but is now a super app.
Looks like he’s thinking he can relive his old tech dreams:
https://twitter.com/walterisaacson/status/1683228934773563395?s=46&t=e1n-DI6wKmm2ffWorGuDcA
It’s now ℞ instead of RT on Twitter btw
https://hachyderm.io/@thomasfuchs/110770181195049391
Huh, so Elon tried this same shit at PayPal.
https://twitter.com/chafkin/status/1683475959981264900
BuT He'S A GeNiUS
https://i.redd.it/v8iml4orbydb1.jpg
-
Shots from the failed sign change at twitter today. Building management called police and had them stop halfway through. The crane was blocking traffic and there were few safety precautions being taken
https://sfba.social/@alank/110771082277793577
-
It amazes me how half-assed this rollout was. It’s really like he came up with this yesterday and replaced some icon.png on the server and called it a day. Surprised he got the aspect ratio right.
No coordinated app updates
No domain changes
No other branding changes
No announcements or reasoning given
No even permits for cutting the sign on the building
It’s just the “hold my beer” version of rebranding. I can’t underestimate him enough it seems.
-
This is definitely half-assed, but not a new idea
https://slate.com/technology/2023/04/twitter-inc-x-corp-elon-musk-x-nevada.html
-
-
Meta and Microsoft own the trademark for X. This is just too good.
https://www.threads.net/t/CvGF5Zgu55L/
-
Inside Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco on Monday, X logos were projected in the cafeteria, while conference rooms were renamed to words with X in them, including “eXposure,” “eXult” and “s3Xy,” according to photos seen by The New York Times. Workers also began removing bird-related paraphernalia, such as a giant blue logo in the cafeteria. Outside the building, workers took off the first six letters of Twitter’s name before the San Francisco Police Department stopped them for performing “unauthorized work,” according to an alert sent by the department.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/24/technology/twitter-x-elon-musk.html
wtf are they doing
-
-
-
I think trying to start a thing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9RmWK-G0ps&ab_channel=Key%26Peele
oh shit, Meta owns the trademark for X as a social media platform.
https://twitter.com/alexweprin/status/1683568173809844229
Let them fighttttttt!!!!
-
How Not to Change a Name
https://i.imgur.com/ELRzMGR.jpeg
This is a masterclass on how not to change a company name.
Anyone else would not change the name to a trademark their competitor owns, the logo to a symbol they cannot own and then try to take down the sign at headquarters only to have the cops shut that down because they had no permit. ?♂️
A trifecta of oopsie daisies. Should we let them release robot cars onto the roads?
#Musk #TwitteRx #twitter
https://i.imgur.com/P4c5Onr.png
https://i.imgur.com/DfgT6FO.jpeg
https://i.imgur.com/R1blVzI.jpeg
Gallery source https://imgur.com/gallery/fYztIvW
-