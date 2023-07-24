Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to X

In perhaps one of the most bizarre moves of the Elon Musk Twitter era, the company is throwing away its iconic branding to rename to X.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Elon Musk
48

This weekend saw one of the most curious moves by Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership yet: The Twitter brand is being abandoned as the company rebrands to X. Musk and crew announced the change over the weekend, promising that further expansions of Twitter functionality that could include payments and banking are on the way.

The move to shed the Twitter brand in favor of new X branding was discussed over the weekend and reportedly carried out on July 23, 2023. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino would go on to share that the move from Twitter to X marks a new chapter for the platform, which should hopefully see a major expansion of functionality as time goes on.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” Yaccarino wrote. “Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

Linda Yaccarino tweets about the rebrand from Twitter to X
According to Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, the rebrand to X will make way for a wealth of further expansion to the platform.
Source: Twitter

As further clarification, Yaccarino sent an email to Twitter employees this week, as obtained by CNBC. The contents of that memo can be fount below.

Linda Yaccarino's email to Twitter employees about the rebrand to X.
Yaccarino tells Twitter employees they are rewriting history as the company rebrands to X with plans to expand into a payment and banking platform.
Source: CNBC

Yaccarino’s statement brings up a few key points, namely that this move also comes soon after Elon Musk launched the xAI group with a gathering of AI tech developers aimed at “understanding reality”. It seems like a no-brainer that part of xAI’s duty is working on the artificial intelligence mentioned by Yaccarino that runs the X platform. Yaccarino also brings up banking and payments. It seems in moving to X, Twitter could also expand to include a PayPal-like service that lets users store and send money throughout the platform. 

It remains to be seen what long-term effects and consequences the rebrand from Twitter to X has for the company. For right now, it looks like we’re saying bye to the blue bird as the company moves for the much more simplified X.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 24, 2023 7:11 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to X

    • Izakhar
      reply
      July 24, 2023 3:17 AM

      X

      insert lame DMX joke of your choice

      • milkandcheese legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 3:34 AM

        stop, drop, shut’em down, open up shop

      • JohnnyDanger legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 3:59 AM

        I am more of an https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJxk1leG1wY guy

      • JynnanTonnyx legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 3:59 AM

        https://imgur.com/gallery/ZzQIh

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 4:02 AM

        Loved it, haven't seen Pearl yet

        • redfive moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 24, 2023 5:37 AM

          You're missing the better movie

          • aurealis legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            July 24, 2023 7:37 AM

            agreed. the guy who played the projectionist is the new Superman btw

            also Pearl was written in like 2 weeks during a covid shutdown before production of X. I love that factoid

        • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 24, 2023 7:54 AM

          Pearl is better tbh imo fr fr

        • steauengeglase
          reply
          July 24, 2023 8:39 AM

          Wait, he's a white dude who bought the X.com in 1999. He hasn't seen Perl yet.

        • Ugly Bob legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 24, 2023 9:25 AM

          Both great, but Pearl gets the edge for me! Mia Goths performance really impresses in Pearl.

      • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 4:05 AM

        X out! X out!
        https://youtu.be/NXOaesuo6eA

        (Track X errr 10, "X Out", from Extreme's latest album)

      • theghostofsmdever legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 4:35 AM

        Twitter has suspended x-videos account because they are going to use x video as part of the X platform lol (not sure if this is real or not but would not be surprised)

        https://imgur.com/a/TMf2kq6

        • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 24, 2023 4:44 AM

          Personally, I think it's because it reminds people what X usually means.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 4:53 AM

        Is this it? https://www.threads.net/t/CvDKk6ru4JI/

      • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 5:15 AM

        I dont' get why not start a NEW APP instead of destroying existing app

        • Snapplewolf
          reply
          July 24, 2023 5:24 AM

          Elon paid 44billipn to make his bloody dictator Friend’s happy, and now that world wide free speech has been set back 20 years he’s happy to do the dumbest possible shit with his third base emerald spoon baby mentality. This guy was born ready to score on third and has the world convinced his “genius” is what got him there.

          That’s it. He did it for rich friends, the rest is ego. His ideas are shockingly stupid, his understanding is shockingly non existent, he’s just a rich kid playing lego.

          • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 24, 2023 5:27 AM

            20 years of world wide free speech progress depending on a corporation controlled app is dumb to begin with how did we end up here?

            • Snapplewolf
              reply
              July 24, 2023 5:43 AM

              I really don’t know. Twitter WAS public. The internet WASNT enshitified. Is the amount of noise being generated from current players squashing all competition startups? I bet it’s something like that. $10 search engines are in on the scam.

            • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              July 24, 2023 6:27 AM

              The USA thinks free speech cannot be regulated and only the freedom provided by capitalism can allow everyone to flourish and be free.

              So we are now in the find out part of what happens when you don't enshrine into laws some markets (journalism, public discourse, etc) that should not be at the mercy of the 1%

      • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 5:18 AM

        I'll say the way Twitter has been run the past 10 months, there's no way this doesn't break a shit load of external/internal links and SEO stuff.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 5:37 AM

        Elon on a Sunday: *takes puff” yeah man, do you know *puffs* pirates? They have treasure? X marks the spot! Yeah! X! That’s where! It’ll be like that. It’ll be where treasure is. Let’s rename it to X“ *coughs*

        “how do you brand that? Do you X when you post? Do you re-X? I don’t understand”

        Elon: “you’re *puffs* ruining my vibe. You’re fired”

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 5:57 AM

        What

        • Snapplewolf
          reply
          July 24, 2023 6:05 AM

          Emerald spoon man has been naming his toys “X” for 20 years because he’s stuck in the late 90’s where X = hardcore

      • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 6:26 AM

        the bird app became the X app and I would like to get off of this ride now

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 6:40 AM

        Asked if the logo would change in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, he said "yes," telling an unknown speaker: “We’re cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blow torches."

        https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/twitter-rebrands-x-elon-musk-loses-iconic-bird-logo-rcna95880

        Literally burning the place down

      • noknyc legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 6:48 AM

        When your company's name is a verb in daily life, you should probably keep the name.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 7:04 AM

        I solved it! He’s renaming Twitter to skirt the SEC stipulations against him

        “These aren’t tweets. Twitter doesn’t exist”

      • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 7:07 AM

        old logo thread from logo designer(s)

        https://twitter.com/martingrasser/status/1683266038602010624

      • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 7:26 AM

        "Elon "Graphic Design Is My Passion" Musk's logo for "X" is literally just Unicode Character “

      • phate81 legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 7:29 AM

        So instead of tweeting is it called xcreting now?

      • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 7:31 AM

        Is gonna give it to ya?

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 7:32 AM

        I won't be using that app

      • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 8:10 AM

        I guess this is what life is now. Just billionaires trolling all the Internet shit we use all the time.

        • phate81 legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 24, 2023 8:12 AM

          The internet was better before it was taken over by rich oligarchs

      • barichnikov legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 8:13 AM

        honest was annoyed at twitter since he took over, and it's been getting worse and worse, but this might be what actually makes me stop using it. so ugly!

      • plateofshrimp
        reply
        July 24, 2023 8:14 AM

        I have an X.com checkbook still... I wonder if that's worth anything

      • SlingBlaze legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 8:16 AM

        I dont get it. Is twitter changing its domain? Whats this even mean? Like literally just a logo change?

      • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 8:44 AM

        Those crazy bastards actually did it

        “Hey guys we have this billion dollar brand recognition, let’s just throw it all away for the most generic shit possible lmao”

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 8:48 AM

        "If done right, X would become half of the global financial system."

        https://twitter.com/zaimirii/status/1683177429836210176

        Sure.

      • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 8:52 AM

        Are they gonna force everyone to download a new app like HBO? God this is amazing

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 8:58 AM

        This is extra funny because you can't trademark a letter.

      • lowayne legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 9:05 AM

        In other news, Kleenex is rebranding to the letter R.

      • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 9:20 AM

        So now they are sending "exes"?

        I sent an "X".

        I don't see this catching on.

        Someone should X him, "on a scale of 1-10, how stupid are you?"

      • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 9:34 AM

        Maybe it's not an X, maybe it's actually 10

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 9:47 AM

        Every decision he's made since buying twitter seems even dumber than the previous. Impressive?

        • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 24, 2023 9:56 AM

          Honestly, I’m shocked that people aren’t cross-posting everything on Threads at this point.

        • nosseman legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 24, 2023 10:13 AM

          I THINK he is trying to make something like this:

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WeChat

          WeChat started as a small messaging app but is now a super app.

          • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            July 24, 2023 10:19 AM

            I think that probably was enabled by authoritarian government control. Even in better circumstances, Musk has no viable path to achieving this. He's simply delusional.

          • Snapplewolf
            reply
            July 24, 2023 2:02 PM

            That’s what him and his dumbass brother think. They want what WeChat had under a developing authoritarian internet market but in 2025 USA when the market already filled.

        • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 24, 2023 11:54 AM

          I am staggered. This one is #1. Just tossing a globally recognized name and phrase for a letter/roman numeral/whatever jettisons so much value. I don't even know what to say Xcept get over your X/ex.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 9:58 AM

        Why not do what meta or alphabet did? Parent company is X, but twitter remains in name. Wtf is he doing lol

        • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          July 24, 2023 10:11 AM

          Haha I need to re-X your X !! Man this could Xtrend soon and we will need to make new Xtags !!!

        • Herman Toothrot legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 24, 2023 1:39 PM

          Because he's an idiot who had exactly one idea in 52 years and he's been trying to force it his entire life but has no idea how anything works.

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 10:18 AM

        Looks like he’s thinking he can relive his old tech dreams:

        https://twitter.com/walterisaacson/status/1683228934773563395?s=46&t=e1n-DI6wKmm2ffWorGuDcA

      • CptPlankton legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 10:32 AM

        It’s now ℞ instead of RT on Twitter btw

        https://hachyderm.io/@thomasfuchs/110770181195049391

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 10:34 AM

        Just got the content update, lol. It's so disjointed. URL is still Twitter and the button is still Tweet, but a big dumb Y2K-era "X" floating up top.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 10:48 AM

        His name is Elon but his friends don’t call him ..

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 11:21 AM

        "X" is more than just one letter... It's a symbol. The Greek symbol for "Chi" or the "X Blade" which will be formed when Ventus (a being of no darkness) fights Vanitas (a being made of darkness) and open the door to the power of Kingdom Hearts.

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        July 24, 2023 11:34 AM

        The x windows forever folks will be happy. Be glad it wasn't renamed to wayland

      • AluminumMallard mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 11:35 AM

        Sorry. The only X I recognize stars Mia Goth.

      • Safe For Work
        reply
        July 24, 2023 12:04 PM

        I wonder what kind of dumb ass weird shit I would do if I essentially "won the game" financially in life.

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 12:12 PM

        https://twitter.com/tomwarren/status/1683428660915625989

        • Izakhar
          reply
          July 24, 2023 12:16 PM

          I could see the similarities but it game me more of a XEROX vibe to me.

          I worked at Xerox for a while and maybe that's why the (pixeled?) X logo stuck with me.

        • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 24, 2023 12:20 PM

          Imagine being foolish enough not to recognize the X glyph from Special Alphabet 4. Whatever any of that means.

      • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
        reply
        July 24, 2023 12:41 PM

        Makes me think of they way some people describe closing a app window. "X out". Seems appropriate

      • Izakhar
        reply
        July 24, 2023 12:45 PM

        Oh no! 🦇

        https://www.tiktok.com/@poncle_games/video/7259449651412127002

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 1:11 PM

        Huh, so Elon tried this same shit at PayPal.

        https://twitter.com/chafkin/status/1683475959981264900

        • CptPlankton legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 24, 2023 1:21 PM

          hahahaha

        • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 24, 2023 2:01 PM

          And posted above he was just as shitty and didn't know what he was doing back then. Yet, people still think he knew what he was doing back then.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 24, 2023 2:02 PM

          "Stop trying to make X happen! It's not going to happen!"

      • aethyr legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 3:16 PM

        🤖 (Verse 1)
        First we gonna, then we gonna,
        Bore, bore! No more talking, ready to explore,
        Tunnels under the city, electric at the core,
        Got the cars going "vroom", on every single floor.

        E's got the dreams that he's never gonna let go,
        First he takes SpaceX, then he takes Tesco,
        Shooting for the stars, there ain't no plateau,
        Don't believe him just watch, his flow's never gonna slow.

        (Chorus)
        E, gon' give it to ya,
        He gon' give it to ya, E gon' give it to ya,
        He don't wait for you to get it on your own,
        E gon' deliver to ya, straight from the drone.

        (Verse 2)
        Starmen riding to the cosmos, ain't no fake,
        Falcon's flyin', ain't no break,
        Say what you want but don't you dare mistake,
        E's changing the world, for heaven's sake.

        He's got the power of the sun in his fingertips,
        Neuralink, ready to let it rip,
        You're doubting him, but he's ready for the trip,
        Man's got a Martian ship, ready to flip.

        (Chorus)
        E, gon' give it to ya,
        He gon' give it to ya, E gon' give it to ya,
        He don't wait for you to get it on your own,
        E gon' deliver to ya, straight from the drone.

        (Bridge)
        Ain't no waiting, ain't no debating,
        E's creating, innovating, dominating,
        Got the keys to the future, there ain't no replicating,
        E's at the wheel, man, he's navigating.

        (Chorus)
        E, gon' give it to ya,
        He gon' give it to ya, E gon' give it to ya,
        He don't wait for you to get it on your own,
        E gon' deliver to ya, straight from the drone.

        (Outro)
        From Tesla to SpaceX, he's on a run,
        Boring Company, AI, it's all fun,
        E's got a plan, man, he's the chosen one,
        Said it before and I'll say it again,
        E's gonna give it to ya, just tell me when.

      • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 5:55 PM

        No such thing as a lame DMX joke

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 7:16 AM

      Complains about AI companies scraping Twitter. Elon: what if we scraped ourselves?!

    • nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 12:10 PM

      Bye-bye globally recognized brand name, hello single letter!

    • feek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 24, 2023 12:53 PM

      This might be the dumbest thing he’s done with Twitter? Amongst a ton of dumb things

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 1:26 PM

        Firing the majority of staff and then not paying their severance was far worse than this.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 2:24 PM

        Dumbest thing with Twitter so far

    • someWayne legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 24, 2023 1:11 PM

      Elon should just change his name to Elon MuX already.

    • Gnowknayme legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 24, 2023 2:00 PM

      BuT He'S A GeNiUS
      https://i.redd.it/v8iml4orbydb1.jpg

    • CptPlankton legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 2:13 PM

      Shots from the failed sign change at twitter today. Building management called police and had them stop halfway through. The crane was blocking traffic and there were few safety precautions being taken

      https://sfba.social/@alank/110771082277793577

      • judge legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 3:06 PM

        What ever happened with them not paying rent and then turning that place into a hotel and breaking a bunch of codes in SF

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 2:29 PM

      It amazes me how half-assed this rollout was. It’s really like he came up with this yesterday and replaced some icon.png on the server and called it a day. Surprised he got the aspect ratio right.

      No coordinated app updates
      No domain changes
      No other branding changes
      No announcements or reasoning given
      No even permits for cutting the sign on the building

      It’s just the “hold my beer” version of rebranding. I can’t underestimate him enough it seems.

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 2:45 PM

      Meta and Microsoft own the trademark for X. This is just too good.

      https://www.threads.net/t/CvGF5Zgu55L/

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 2:50 PM

      Inside Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco on Monday, X logos were projected in the cafeteria, while conference rooms were renamed to words with X in them, including “eXposure,” “eXult” and “s3Xy,” according to photos seen by The New York Times. Workers also began removing bird-related paraphernalia, such as a giant blue logo in the cafeteria. Outside the building, workers took off the first six letters of Twitter’s name before the San Francisco Police Department stopped them for performing “unauthorized work,” according to an alert sent by the department.

      https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/24/technology/twitter-x-elon-musk.html

      wtf are they doing

      • Moonbase Commander legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 2:56 PM

        Wait, so "Twitter" is now "X" and says "r" on their building?

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 2:59 PM

        Destroying something.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 3:25 PM

        Fired everyone that knew there were permits that have to be obtained for work like that. Went and hired some people standing outside Home Depot.

      • Attica Blue legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 3:52 PM

        LoL, this is real? I thought this had to be some kind of internet joke I wasn’t in on because I don’t pay much attention to memes and internet culture.

      • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 5:05 PM

        digging a hole

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 24, 2023 3:08 PM

      "Don't you worry about X. You let me worry about X."
      "I would also have accepted 'X!?! X!?!?'"

      • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 24, 2023 3:59 PM

        “You want X? Because that’s how you get X.”

    • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 3:22 PM

      What's next? Rename Tesla to CarsX?

    • jamesray legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 3:31 PM

      https://i.imgur.com/Ol0Y4MO.png

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 24, 2023 4:45 PM

      We're truly living in the dumbest timeline.

    • MikkleThePickle legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 4:59 PM

      "X as in close button. Couldn’t be more apt." -- NYT reader comment

    • classicfork legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 24, 2023 4:59 PM

      I think trying to start a thing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9RmWK-G0ps&ab_channel=Key%26Peele

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 24, 2023 5:10 PM

      oh shit, Meta owns the trademark for X as a social media platform.

      https://twitter.com/alexweprin/status/1683568173809844229

      Let them fighttttttt!!!!

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 5:46 PM

        My bet is that Musk tries to claim their claim to it is invalid because he owns X.com

        Which is about as logical as saying you can’t be out of money because you still have checks left.

        If nothing else this likely means he never even checked with a single attorney.

      • aethyr legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 5:59 PM

        Lol, I can't believe I'm rooting for Zuckerberg at this point.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 5:13 PM

      It's just a bad name for a social media arrive. "I saw this on X" "I posted this to X" "what's your x handle?" All bad

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 5:24 PM

      Ecks vs Metar repost

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 5:27 PM

      https://imgur.io/gallery/ZGfXThp

    • Sludgehead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 5:59 PM

      This is the kind of brilliant shit that proves Elon is a brilliant shit, without proving the brilliant part.

      • Sludgehead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 24, 2023 6:02 PM

        Also who could have predicted Twitter was going to suffer when Musk bought it? everyone

    • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 6:00 PM

      Man the new favicon looks terrible. They pulled this shit together stupid fast I'm sure.

    • EnderWigginDA legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 6:14 PM

      I'm convinced Elon is doing some form of Brewster's Billions.

    • TickHeadDog legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 24, 2023 7:01 PM

      So glad I don't give a shit about any of this. Funny watching people get all bent out of shape though.

    • randomjgj legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 24, 2023 7:51 PM

      How much of a write down can you take for flushing a Kleenex level trademark down the shitter?

      I guess we're about to find out.

    • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 24, 2023 8:02 PM

      How Not to Change a Name
      https://i.imgur.com/ELRzMGR.jpeg
      This is a masterclass on how not to change a company name.

      Anyone else would not change the name to a trademark their competitor owns, the logo to a symbol they cannot own and then try to take down the sign at headquarters only to have the cops shut that down because they had no permit. ?‍♂️

      A trifecta of oopsie daisies. Should we let them release robot cars onto the roads?

      #Musk #TwitteRx #twitter
      https://i.imgur.com/P4c5Onr.png
      https://i.imgur.com/DfgT6FO.jpeg
      https://i.imgur.com/R1blVzI.jpeg

      Gallery source https://imgur.com/gallery/fYztIvW

