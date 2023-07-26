Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 26, 2023

Let's wind down this hump day with some evening reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Behold, X

I respect the deep cut here.

Jeff Teague on Chris Paul's trash talk

Absolute villain behavior from CP3.

Travis Kelce is a Swiftie

Taylor's from Philly, so he's probably not his biggest fan.

First poster for Saw X

Any bets on what Jigsaw is sending down that tube and straight into a dude's eyeballs? My money is on bugs.

In more horror movie news

The original Exorcist might be the best horror movie ever made, so, um, this movie might have a lot to live up to.

Cillian Murphy is always a great bad guy

You should watch Red Eye.

DreamWorks All-Star Racing announced!

The hierarchy of power in the kart-racing genre has changed.

New city service tools in Cities: Skylines 2

This game continues to look dope.

Leia the golden retriever in a red vest.
    July 26, 2023 8:35 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 26, 2023

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 26, 2023 8:49 PM

      Not too hyped for Exorcist: Believer since it was directed by the Halloween Kills/Ends dude. AND one of the writers was behind that godawful Firestarter remake.

      But I will go see it :/

