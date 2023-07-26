Evening Reading - July 26, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Behold, X

Elon is really channeling X the Eliminator from Harvey Birdman rn by being an X-obsessed weirdo hellbent on removing a bird-shaped symbol. pic.twitter.com/zY39lFEOiG — Ginger Hail 🐀 (@Ginger_Hail) July 24, 2023

I respect the deep cut here.

Jeff Teague on Chris Paul's trash talk

Jeff Teague podcast so funny brah, Chris Paul so evil for this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M0NbcRWN8l — nt. (@mrnotime_) July 26, 2023

Absolute villain behavior from CP3.

Travis Kelce is a Swiftie

Taylor's from Philly, so he's probably not his biggest fan.

First poster for Saw X

First poster for ‘SAW X’.



In theaters on September 29. pic.twitter.com/9L8XOObBeU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2023

Any bets on what Jigsaw is sending down that tube and straight into a dude's eyeballs? My money is on bugs.

In more horror movie news

The original Exorcist might be the best horror movie ever made, so, um, this movie might have a lot to live up to.

Cillian Murphy is always a great bad guy

Lots of people discovering Cillian's great performance in Wes Craven's post-9/11 thriller Red Eye (2005) which has one of my favorite villain moments where he just starts clapping when the plane lands and Rachel McAdams makes a face like "This guy is fuckinggg crazy." pic.twitter.com/bRpxOF0Kul — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) July 25, 2023

You should watch Red Eye.

DreamWorks All-Star Racing announced!

Shrek stars in DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing, coming later this year for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. pic.twitter.com/Lz1TweEznj — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 25, 2023

The hierarchy of power in the kart-racing genre has changed.

New city service tools in Cities: Skylines 2

This game continues to look dope.

