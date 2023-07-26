Evening Reading - July 26, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Futurama's Bender, Fry, and Leela come to Fortnite
- Skate. console playtest news could be coming soon
- CD Projekt RED will lay off around 100 employees by end of Q1 2024
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad aims to bring arcade and realistic shooting to VR
- Riot Games' Project L demo coming to EVO 2023
- Riot Games' Project L will feature four-player 2v2 matches
- Carmack squashes hopes of game dev reunion with John Romero anytime soon
- Facebook (META) Q2 2023 earnings results beat analyst EPS & revenue estimates
- Facebook (META) Reality Labs lost $3.7 billion during Q2 2023
- Facebook (META) reports 3.03 billion monthly active users (MAUs) in Q2 2023
Behold, X
Elon is really channeling X the Eliminator from Harvey Birdman rn by being an X-obsessed weirdo hellbent on removing a bird-shaped symbol. pic.twitter.com/zY39lFEOiG— Ginger Hail 🐀 (@Ginger_Hail) July 24, 2023
I respect the deep cut here.
Jeff Teague on Chris Paul's trash talk
Jeff Teague podcast so funny brah, Chris Paul so evil for this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M0NbcRWN8l— nt. (@mrnotime_) July 26, 2023
Absolute villain behavior from CP3.
Travis Kelce is a Swiftie
Hey @taylorswift13, @tkelce has a bracelet he'd like to give to you. 😂— NFL (@NFL) July 26, 2023
(via @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/czFqswHAVi
Taylor's from Philly, so he's probably not his biggest fan.
First poster for Saw X
First poster for ‘SAW X’.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2023
In theaters on September 29. pic.twitter.com/9L8XOObBeU
Any bets on what Jigsaw is sending down that tube and straight into a dude's eyeballs? My money is on bugs.
In more horror movie news
The original Exorcist might be the best horror movie ever made, so, um, this movie might have a lot to live up to.
Cillian Murphy is always a great bad guy
Lots of people discovering Cillian's great performance in Wes Craven's post-9/11 thriller Red Eye (2005) which has one of my favorite villain moments where he just starts clapping when the plane lands and Rachel McAdams makes a face like "This guy is fuckinggg crazy." pic.twitter.com/bRpxOF0Kul— Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) July 25, 2023
You should watch Red Eye.
DreamWorks All-Star Racing announced!
Shrek stars in DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing, coming later this year for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. pic.twitter.com/Lz1TweEznj— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 25, 2023
The hierarchy of power in the kart-racing genre has changed.
New city service tools in Cities: Skylines 2
This game continues to look dope.
