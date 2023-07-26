Riot Games' Project L demo coming to EVO 2023 Riot Games is coming to EVO and it's bringing Project L along with it in one of the first public playtests of the game yet.

Riot Games has been working on Project L – the fighting game spinoff of League of Legends – for quite a few years now, and it looks like it’s finally in a playable state. Enough so that Riot Games has revealed several influencers got to play the game and it’s bringing a demo build of Project L to EVO 2023. It will be one of the first times ever that the public gets to give Project L a try.

Riot Games announced the Project L demo for EVO 2023 via the Riot Games Twitter on July 26, 2023. The game is officially slated to come to EVO 2023 with a demo build that will allow players to try out playable versions of Ahri, Darius, Ekko, and a mystery fourth Champion that will be revealed during EVO 2023. Players will be able to check out the tag team action of the game, though its unknown if the Duos mode revealed this week will also be available to play.

According to Riot Games, Project L will have a playable demo at EVO 2023 that attendees will be able to check out.

Project L continues to shape up to be one of the most exciting upcoming things in the fighting game space. League of Legends has been a highly popular MOBA for years, and Project L brings that beloved cast to a fighting game format that seems to take a page from the likes of Marvel Vs. Capcom with its tag team gameplay. More than that, Riot previously teased that it was already in talks to do something with Project L at EVO, though many assumed that would just be when the game came out and could have possibly been a mainstage game.

With the confirmation of a Project L demo at EVO 2023, attendees can look forward to seeing for themselves what the game is about for the first time this coming August. Stay tuned for more updates as they drop, right here at Shacknews.