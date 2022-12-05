Riot Games reveals Project L's tag team gameplay in latest dev update Where it started as a 1v1 fighting game, Project L will now be a tag team assist-based fighter in the vein of Marvel vs. Capcom.

Project L has been a much-anticipated title in the League of Legends universe, but we recently got interesting wrinkles in a developer update that shared new details and gameplay from the game. For instance, Project L is now a tag team “assist-based” fighter sort of like Marvel vs. Capcom and players will be able to utilize two Champions in sync to try to outmaneuver and overwhelm their opponents. We even got to see the team-based gameplay in action.

Riot Games and Senior Director Tom Cannon shared the latest dev update on Project L on Twitter on December 5, 2022. It was about two years ago that Riot Games made the pivot from 1v1 to 2v2 in Project L, making it into a tag team fighting game. However, today’s reveal marked one of the first prominent times we’ve seen the tag team system in Project L in action. Much like Marvel vs. Capcom and BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, players will be able to mix offense between their active character and a Champion in reserve that can be called in for assist attacks. You can also switch to your reserve Champion on the fly to make them the active combatant.

Figuring out how Champions will synergize will be key to forming your team in Project L.

Source: Twitter

It's been a long road of development for Project L and it still looks like there’s quite a bit more development ahead before the game launches. Nonetheless, Project L looks like it’s coming along nicely after today’s development update. The characters look good in action and the new tag mechanics are fluid and stylish.

It’s been a little over a year since we got some of our first looks at gameplay in Project L. With former EVO lead Tom Cannon guiding the development of the game, it’s in the hands of both League of Legends developers and fighting fans who are passionate about the genre and what works within it. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for the next updates to Project L coming in 2023.