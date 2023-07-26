Futurama's Bender, Fry, and Leela come to Fortnite In celebration of the new revival, Futurama characters are playable in Fortnite.

A new season of Futurama was recently released on Hulu, bringing about the latest revival of the beloved adult animated series. With the main cast returning to voice their iconic characters, there’s been a lot of renewed interest in Futurama, and now those characters will take on new life as battle royale combatants in Fortnite’s ever-expanding library of pop culture crossovers. Bender, Fry, and Leela have all been added to Fortnite.

Epic Games first teased the Futurama crossover in a social post yesterday, which showed The Planet Express spaceship crash into a building in Mega City. In today’s blog post, the publisher confirms and details all of the Futurama content coming to the game. The three Outfits for Bender, Fry, and Leela each have Universe 1 alternate styles that can be changed from the Locker.

There are other Futurama-themed cosmetic items that can be found in the Item Shop as well. This includes the Ben Rodríguez Back Bling, Unbendable Girder Pickaxe, Hypnotoad Back Bling, Giant Nutcracker Pickaxe, Nibbler Back Bling, Solid Gold Fiddle Pickaxe, Planet Express Ship Glider, and the Zoidberg Scuttle Emote.

While exploring Battle Royale Island, players may also find Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun, which can be used to fire plasma at enemies. The weapon has infinite ammo, but will need to cool down if it overheats. It can be found in chests or purchased from Bender himself with Gold. Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun is not available in tournaments.

Today’s update also adds some non-Futurama content to Fortnite as well. This includes the new Mammoth Pistol, as well as the Pistol Recycle and Scoped Salvo Reality Augments. Epic Games has also unvaulted the Lever Action Shotgun. For more Fortnite news, Shacknews has you taken care of.