Riot Games' Project L will feature four-player 2v2 matches Riot Games' upcoming fighting game lets you fight alongside a friend in tag team matches.

With EVO 2023 just a week away, Riot Games has come forward with some fascinating new details about Project L, it’s upcoming fighting game. While it was previously revealed that the game will feature a tag team element, we learned more about this feature in a new development update. Project L will allow players to work together in team-based matches, with up to four players going head-to-head in a single match.

Riot Games posted a new video that dives into the co-op aspect of Project L earlier today. The ambitious new fighting game will feature 1v1, 2v2, and even 2v1 gameplay modes. On the selection screen, players on a team will select between the Point and Assist role, which determines who will be on stage at the start of a fight. From here, teammates can tag each other in, taking advantage of synergies and unleashing devastating combos. One clip shows two developers coordinating how they want to set up their tags before a match.

Before the start of a match, teammates can also select a Fuse, a mechanic that boosts the synergy between two fighters. The 2x Assist Fuse provides additional assist actions to partners, while the Double Down Fuse combines the Ultimates of both characters. Riot Games has also assured solo players that they can play alone and control both characters.

In explaining the decision to add the co-op element, Executive Producer Tom Cannon said that the studio really wanted to “bring something new to the genre.” During the video, Riot Games also confirmed that Project L will have a playable demo at EVO 2023 next week, where the developer will also reveal a new member of the game’s roster. As we continue to follow the latest updates on Project L, stay right here on Shacknews.