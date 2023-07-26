CD Projekt RED will lay off around 100 employees by end of Q1 2024 CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski said the developer is overstaffed and needs to reorganize its teams in a process that will last about 7 months.

CD Projekt RED, the studio behind The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 games, is about go through a restructuring that will see around 100 employees laid off. The company announced the incoming layoffs alongside a statement that CD Projekt RED was overstaffed and that its core teams needed to be reorganized for upcoming work and game development. The layoffs are expected to take place over a few months and end by CDPR’s fiscal Q1 2024.

CD Projekt released a statement from CEO Adam Kiciński explaining the layoffs on the company’s website. Kiciński makes his reasoning for the layoffs clear:

There’s no easy way to say this, but today we are overstaffed. We have talented people on board who are finishing their tasks and — based on current and expected project needs — we already know we don’t have other opportunities for them in the next year. The outcome is the studio parting ways with around 100 people, which is roughly 9% of the entire team.

CD Projekt RED is still currently working on Cyberpunk 2077 DLC and a Witcher remake, but will be laying off employees throughout 2023 and into early 2024.

Source: CD Projekt RED

With the layoffs expected to begin soon, employees will be let go from CD Projekt RED over the course of the next several months. The layoffs are scheduled to end in Q1 2024, which would be around the end of March 2024 for CD Projekt RED, as disclosed further in the statement:

This will not be immediate as some employees will be let go as late as Q1 2024 but, in the spirit of transparency, we’ve chosen to share the information now. We want team members to have ample time to process and adjust to the change, and we’ve also made sure to offer everyone a comprehensive severance package.

CD Projekt RED is currently working on finishing and releasing the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC, as well as working on a full-blown remake of the first Witcher game. Nonetheless, it seems some employees are on their way out at the developer. Stay tuned for more updates on this story as they become available.