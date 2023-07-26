CD Projekt RED will lay off around 100 employees by end of Q1 2024
CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski said the developer is overstaffed and needs to reorganize its teams in a process that will last about 7 months.
CD Projekt RED, the studio behind The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 games, is about go through a restructuring that will see around 100 employees laid off. The company announced the incoming layoffs alongside a statement that CD Projekt RED was overstaffed and that its core teams needed to be reorganized for upcoming work and game development. The layoffs are expected to take place over a few months and end by CDPR’s fiscal Q1 2024.
CD Projekt released a statement from CEO Adam Kiciński explaining the layoffs on the company’s website. Kiciński makes his reasoning for the layoffs clear:
With the layoffs expected to begin soon, employees will be let go from CD Projekt RED over the course of the next several months. The layoffs are scheduled to end in Q1 2024, which would be around the end of March 2024 for CD Projekt RED, as disclosed further in the statement:
CD Projekt RED is currently working on finishing and releasing the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC, as well as working on a full-blown remake of the first Witcher game. Nonetheless, it seems some employees are on their way out at the developer. Stay tuned for more updates on this story as they become available.
It's funny the CEO makes a little blurb about "in the spirit of transparency" wanting to do the right thing with advanced notice and severance but in Poland and several EU countries they have to give severance when there are redundancies, unlike in the US. They also have much more strict laws about the procedures for announcing layoffs and working with employee representatives and unions.
Plus the layoff HAS to be regarding redundancy, misconduct or a "valid" reason. In the US you can get fucked if you didn't wear the right lipstick or the CFO needs to pad the margins for shareholder value.
"This will not be immediate as some employees will be let go as late as Q1 2024 but, in the spirit of transparency, we’ve chosen to share the information now. We want team members to have ample time to process and adjust to the change, and we’ve also made sure to offer everyone a comprehensive severance package."
By the way it seems their CEO makes $6m a year and is one of if not the richest CEO in Poland
https://tvpworld.com/50413685/paytoplay-richest-polish-ceos
https://cogconnected.com/2021/05/cd-projekt-red-huge-bonuses-board-members/
Notwithstanding the detractors, the game sold amazingly well netting approximately USD$562 million in revenue as of April 15th, 2021. In 2020 alone, the company reported profits of USD$300 million, although the company’s share price took a hit.
In a recent exposé, it was revealed that the CEO and Co-CEO of CDPR received bonuses worth USD$6.3 million while a board member, Adam Badowski earned USD$4.2 million.
