Evening Reading - July 20, 2023

David Craddock at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

At San Diego comic-con supporting @romero’s panel for his new book: DOOM GUY pic.twitter.com/5efwdJPQUU — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 20, 2023

We're all proud of you, David! Do it for Shacknews!

Have Mercy! John Stamos on Hot Ones

Uncle Jesse really doesn't age.

Don't be a fake gamer

No opposable thumbs? Not a gamer.

*OHIO INTENSIFIES*

Tom Holland says he "lived in Cleveland which was amazing" ❤️@TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/MmDOqDdBPd — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 15, 2023

Tom Holland describes Cleveland as amazing. Take that, Detroit!

"We loved Cleveland. Cleveland gets a bad wrap. Cleveland's cool!"



- Matthew @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/wx8Tfv5tLq — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 16, 2023

Matthew McConaughey says Cleveland's cool.

Hail in Parma? It was storming like crazy here in Canton earlier too.

What if we kissed in The Land Yacht 🚤🍍



Only in Cleveland 😂 pic.twitter.com/2RnrUWPscl — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 13, 2023

That's Northeast Ohio for ya.

This is insane! 🤯



I-90 is a lake 👀 🌊 pic.twitter.com/RcQ4IZZf2l — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 21, 2023

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles:

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Reading a book can be a shortcut.

Wild Kingdom

a little potato pic.twitter.com/JDs6rrOQpD — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 17, 2023

Little nugget.

pic.twitter.com/UAmJTOSTn5 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) July 17, 2023

Silly kitty.

Togepi riding on Bulbasaur! pic.twitter.com/PlDZYHLzZ6 — Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) July 16, 2023

Togepi looks so happy!

big brain whale wants his toy back pic.twitter.com/Y2dDaxG46v — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 17, 2023

Whales are super smart.

There's a big world out there.

pic.twitter.com/adjordHBGi — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) July 15, 2023

Stand down, Russia!

Hail to the King, baby!

Godzilla is real.

This is bowling magic 🎳✨



(via orionss_belt/IG) pic.twitter.com/ckk97QpNBX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2023

That's some talent.

Pupils in China take skipping to the next level. 😲📿 pic.twitter.com/16RU30J9lW — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) July 17, 2023

This is mighty impressive.

Hundreds of golden retrievers and their owners gathered in the Scottish highlands in July for the sixth Guisachan Gathering to celebrate the anniversary of the breed’s founding pic.twitter.com/RJveT2M9bj — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2023

Happy anniversary to all the good golden retriever doggies out there.

pic.twitter.com/VvIPy9MMcK — place where cat should be 😺 (@catshouldnt) July 20, 2023

Nailed it.

SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strike continues

Anyone surprised he won’t show up on picket lines but still wants to do film promos 🤔💰 pic.twitter.com/3Urljaypcx — The Meme-Industrial Complex (@MemeIndustrial) July 20, 2023

Where is Tom Cruise these days?

Help us DEMAND basic safety for pedestrians and pickets outside of Universal! pic.twitter.com/kufLArO3rZ — Adam Conover (@adamconover) July 20, 2023

Studios are risking the well-being of pedestrians to inconvenience picketers.

Great interview with Adam Conover on why this strike is different.

Pearlman explains Scabbing when your coworkers are striking. Even if you don't belong to a Union crossing the strike line betrays your coworkers and your best interests.



Dont be a Scab! pic.twitter.com/4gADW8Wh3O — 🥀 Imposter 🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) July 19, 2023

Some influencers are crossing the picket line, while others are making videos explaining what scabs are. Fun times all around.

Shacknews Dev Update

Shacknews Cortex Shouts short-form social media platform is chugging along after a month of being live on the site.

Source: Shacknews Cortex

We are still working on some stuff that will likely go live next week. Boosts (Cortex Shouts version of Retweets) should be ready to go in a week, and we are working on some other site-wide quality of life improvements that should be ready to go soon as well.

