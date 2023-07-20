Evening Reading - July 20, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island beautifully sails both series' waters
- Remnant 2 review: Rootin' tootin' boogaloo
- PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 bundle announced at SDCC 2023
- Marvel Snap July 20, 2023 OTA patch notes nerf Bounce decks
- Borderlands film gets August 2024 release date
- Tekken 8 Closed Network Test start & end times
- Classified: France '44 combines X-COM strategy with WWII combat
- Dolphin Emulator devs abandon Steam launch following legal chats with Valve
- Taiwan Semi (TSM) lowers 2023 revenue guidance
- Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2023 earnings results and conference call transcript
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
David Craddock at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
At San Diego comic-con supporting @romero’s panel for his new book: DOOM GUY pic.twitter.com/5efwdJPQUU— Ed Boon (@noobde) July 20, 2023
We're all proud of you, David! Do it for Shacknews!
Have Mercy! John Stamos on Hot Ones
Uncle Jesse really doesn't age.
Don't be a fake gamer
July 18, 2023
No opposable thumbs? Not a gamer.
*OHIO INTENSIFIES*
Tom Holland says he "lived in Cleveland which was amazing" ❤️@TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/MmDOqDdBPd— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 15, 2023
Tom Holland describes Cleveland as amazing. Take that, Detroit!
"We loved Cleveland. Cleveland gets a bad wrap. Cleveland's cool!"— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 16, 2023
- Matthew @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/wx8Tfv5tLq
Matthew McConaughey says Cleveland's cool.
Fox 8’s own @NatalieHerbick sending me a video of hail in Parma tonight. #clewx #ohwx pic.twitter.com/K8gSbmuSQ8— Dontaé Jones (@DJonesFox8) July 21, 2023
Hail in Parma? It was storming like crazy here in Canton earlier too.
What if we kissed in The Land Yacht 🚤🍍— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 13, 2023
Only in Cleveland 😂 pic.twitter.com/2RnrUWPscl
That's Northeast Ohio for ya.
This is insane! 🤯— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) July 21, 2023
I-90 is a lake 👀 🌊 pic.twitter.com/RcQ4IZZf2l
Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles:
Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:
- Trump Media merger partner DWAC settles with SEC over fraud charges
- These ultra-rare Apple sneakers can be yours — for $50,000
- Your YouTube Premium subscription just went up!
- Teen hacked Uber, Revolut and Grand Theft Auto maker, London court hears
- Google restricting internet access to some employees to reduce cyberattack risk
- NFL owners approve $6.05B sale of Commanders to Harris group
- Pikmin 4 icons now available for Nintendo Switch Online members
- FTX lawyers accuse Sam Bankman-Fried of financing his criminal defense with $10 million in misappropriated funds
Reading a book can be a shortcut.
Wild Kingdom
a little potato pic.twitter.com/JDs6rrOQpD— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 17, 2023
Little nugget.
July 17, 2023
Silly kitty.
Togepi riding on Bulbasaur! pic.twitter.com/PlDZYHLzZ6— Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) July 16, 2023
Togepi looks so happy!
big brain whale wants his toy back pic.twitter.com/Y2dDaxG46v— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 17, 2023
Whales are super smart.
July 13, 2023
There's a big world out there.
July 15, 2023
Stand down, Russia!
July 12, 2023
Hail to the King, baby!
まじでゴジラが居るのかと思った pic.twitter.com/CNOuhSjV70— どういう状況やねんbot (@bot_situation) July 17, 2023
Godzilla is real.
This is bowling magic 🎳✨— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2023
(via orionss_belt/IG) pic.twitter.com/ckk97QpNBX
That's some talent.
Pupils in China take skipping to the next level. 😲📿 pic.twitter.com/16RU30J9lW— H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) July 17, 2023
This is mighty impressive.
Hundreds of golden retrievers and their owners gathered in the Scottish highlands in July for the sixth Guisachan Gathering to celebrate the anniversary of the breed’s founding pic.twitter.com/RJveT2M9bj— Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2023
Happy anniversary to all the good golden retriever doggies out there.
July 20, 2023
Nailed it.
SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strike continues
Anyone surprised he won’t show up on picket lines but still wants to do film promos 🤔💰 pic.twitter.com/3Urljaypcx— The Meme-Industrial Complex (@MemeIndustrial) July 20, 2023
Where is Tom Cruise these days?
Help us DEMAND basic safety for pedestrians and pickets outside of Universal! pic.twitter.com/kufLArO3rZ— Adam Conover (@adamconover) July 20, 2023
Studios are risking the well-being of pedestrians to inconvenience picketers.
Great interview with Adam Conover on why this strike is different.
Pearlman explains Scabbing when your coworkers are striking. Even if you don't belong to a Union crossing the strike line betrays your coworkers and your best interests.— 🥀 Imposter 🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) July 19, 2023
Dont be a Scab! pic.twitter.com/4gADW8Wh3O
Some influencers are crossing the picket line, while others are making videos explaining what scabs are. Fun times all around.
Shacknews Dev Update
We are still working on some stuff that will likely go live next week. Boosts (Cortex Shouts version of Retweets) should be ready to go in a week, and we are working on some other site-wide quality of life improvements that should be ready to go soon as well.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 20, 2023.
🚨NEW PET ALERT🚨— Shackpets (@shackpets) July 20, 2023
HI LOLA! 🐶😍👑
WHAT A LOVELY NAME! 💙 pic.twitter.com/5WVlaiIYQp
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Don't just LOL tag this article's comment thread either. Put some actual effort into your reaction, and be sure to act now while supplies last.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 20, 2023
-
More Ohio! https://imgur.com/gallery/64g0u21
-
-
-
-
-
-