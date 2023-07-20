Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - July 20, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

David Craddock at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

We're all proud of you, David! Do it for Shacknews!

Have Mercy! John Stamos on Hot Ones

Uncle Jesse really doesn't age.

Don't be a fake gamer

No opposable thumbs? Not a gamer.

*OHIO INTENSIFIES*

Tom Holland describes Cleveland as amazing. Take that, Detroit!

Matthew McConaughey says Cleveland's cool.

Hail in Parma? It was storming like crazy here in Canton earlier too.

That's Northeast Ohio for ya.

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles:

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Reading a book can be a shortcut.

Wild Kingdom

Little nugget.

Silly kitty.

Togepi looks so happy!

Whales are super smart.

There's a big world out there.

Stand down, Russia!

Hail to the King, baby!

Godzilla is real.

That's some talent.

This is mighty impressive.

Happy anniversary to all the good golden retriever doggies out there.

Nailed it.

SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strike continues

Where is Tom Cruise these days?

Studios are risking the well-being of pedestrians to inconvenience picketers.

Great interview with Adam Conover on why this strike is different.

Some influencers are crossing the picket line, while others are making videos explaining what scabs are. Fun times all around.

Shacknews Dev Update

Screenshot of the Shacknews Cortex Feed.
Shacknews Cortex Shouts short-form social media platform is chugging along after a month of being live on the site.
Source: Shacknews Cortex

We are still working on some stuff that will likely go live next week. Boosts (Cortex Shouts version of Retweets) should be ready to go in a week, and we are working on some other site-wide quality of life improvements that should be ready to go soon as well.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 20, 2023. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Meme that reads 'You Wouldn't Moderate A LOL Tag'

Source: The Internet

Don't just LOL tag this article's comment thread either. Put some actual effort into your reaction, and be sure to act now while supplies last.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola