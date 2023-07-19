Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2023 earnings results and conference call transcript Tesla is out with its Q2 2023 earnings release. Check out all the details and the call's transcript.

Tesla is out with the company's Q2 2023 earnings results, and the stock is reacting to the news in after-hours trading. The EV company reported earnings-per-share (EPS) of $0.91/share and revenues of $24.9 billion. Earnings slightly beat the EPS whisper number of $0/89/share and analyst esimates of $0.82/share. Revenues topped analyst estimates as well.

Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2023 Earnings Release

Highlights

Profitability

9.6% operating margin

$2.4 Billion GAAP operating income

$2.7 Billion GAAP net income

$3.1 Billion non-GAAP net income

Cash

Operating cash flow of $3.1 Billion

Free cash flow of $1.0 Billion

$0.7 Billion increase in our cash and investments QoQ to $23.1 Billion

Operations

Cybertruck factory tooling on track; producing RC builds

Model Y became the best-selling vehicle globally in Q1

Summary

Q2-2023 was a record quarter on many levels with our best-ever production and deliveries and revenue approaching $25B in a single quarter. We are excited that we were able to achieve such results given the macroeconomic environment we are currently in.

Our operating margin remained healthy at approximately 10%, even with price reductions in Q1 and early Q2. This reflects our ongoing cost reduction efforts, the continued production ramp success in Berlin and Texas and the strong performance of our Energy and Services & Other businesses.

Our commitment to being at the forefront of AI development entered a new chapter with the start of production of Dojo training computers. We are hopeful that our immense neural net training needs will be satisfied using our in-house designed Dojo hardware. The better the neural net training capacity, the greater the opportunity for our Autopilot team to

iterate on new solutions.

In conclusion, we are focusing on cost reduction, new productdevelopment that will enable future growth, investments in R&D, better vehicle financing options, continuous product improvement and generation of free cash flow. The challenges of these uncertain times are not over, but we believe we have the right ingredients for the long-term success of the business through a variety of high potential projects.

Revenue

Total revenue grew 47% YoY in Q2 to $24.9 Billion. YoY, revenue was impacted by the following items:

+ growth in vehicle deliveries

+ growth in other parts of the business

- reduced ASP YoY (excluding FX impact)

- negative FX impact of $0.6 Billion

Profitability

Our operating income decreased slightly YoY to $2.4B in Q2, resulting in a 9.6% operating margin. YoY, operating income was primarily impacted by the following items:

- reduced ASP due to mix and pricing

- cost of production ramp of 4680 cells and other related change

- increase in Operating expenses driven Cybertruck, AI and other large projects

- negative FX impact

+ growth in vehicle deliveries (despite margin headwind from underutilization of factories)

+ lower cost per vehicle, which includes lower raw material cost and IRA credit

+ gross profit growth in Energy business as well as Services & Other

Other income (below operating income line) was positively impacted by FX movements on certain intercompany balances.

Cash

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and investments increased sequentially by $0.7B to $23.1B in Q2, driven mainly by free cash flow of $1.0B, partially offset by other financing activities, including debt repayments

Outlook

Volume

We are planning to grow production as quickly as possible in alignment with the 50% CAGR target we began guiding to in early 2021. In some years we may grow faster and some we may grow slower, depending on a number of factors. For 2023, we expect to remain ahead of the long-term 50% CAGR with around 1.8 million vehicles for the year.

Cash

We have ample liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans and other expenses. Furthermore, we will manage the business such that we maintain a strong balance sheet during this uncertain period.

Profit

While we continue to execute on innovations to reduce the cost of manufacturing and operations, over time, we expect our hardware-related profits to be accompanied by an acceleration of AI, software and fleet-based profits.

Product

Cybertruck remains on track to begin initial production later this year at Gigafactory Texas. In addition, we continue to make progress on our next generation platform.

Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2023 conference call transcript

Tesla Cybertruck seen here driving through mud.

Source: Tesla

Tesla's earnings results conference call is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on this article for a transcription of the earnings call right here.

Call is supposed to start now - 5:30 p.m ET

It hasn't

Call starts at 5:31 p.m. ET

Elon and Zach are on the call

Elon opening remarks

Q2 recap - record revenue, vehicle deliveries, production

Model Y is the best-selling vehicle of any kind selling globally

This is an incredible achievement by the Tesla team

This came in spite of high interest rates and market uncertainty

still on target for 1.8 million vehicles

Q3 production will see a slight decrease in production

In order to build autonomy we need more training data to build the neural net

speaking the the benefits for more training

there is no substitute for a massive amount of data

Tesla has more driving data than any other company on Earth

Success in AI endeavors is a function of talent, unique data, and computing resources

We have outstanding capabilities in all three arenas

I don't know how anyone could do what we're doing without our training data

Dojo training computer is designed to lower the cost of neural net training

it is built for video training

we see the need for neural net training tech

will use NVIDIA and Dojo for now

today, over 300 million miles have been driven using FSD beta

Between autopilot, dojo computer, inference computer, and our optimus robot, Tesla is clearly at the cutting edge of AI development

Continuing to build release candidates for Cybertruck in Texas

Cybertruck is no small car

We are trying to get it right in the Goldilocks zone

We can't wait to start delivering Cybertruck later this year

50,000 connectors at 5,000 Supercharger locations

Tesla charging standard is now called North American Charging Standard

Ford, Mercedes, GM, and many OEMs have decided to adopt the standard

We believe in helping other companies to accelerate the EV revolution

Tesla is very open to licensing our FSD software and hardware to other car companies

already discussing with another OEM about licensing our FSD tech

Lithium-ion and cathode facility is progressing will

Thanks all Tesla employees for their hard work in uncertain times

Zach also has some opening remarks

Q2 was another record quarter

we continue to work towards our goals of maximizing production, but doing so in a way that maximizes our cost management

Automotive gross margin showed a modest reduction, but still remains healthy

Energy business margins improved

Reiterates Q3 warning

working to minimize idle time at factories as much as possible

focused on fundamental efficiency still

investor questions

what is the status of the 4680 cells? How far is the company away from achieving what you claimed at Battery Day?

Focus on yield at Texas plant

Cybertruck cell is 10% higher energy density than current production

Against our battery/energy density targets, Cybertruck is on track

Important to remember that we focused mainly on cost reductions at Battery Day, which we are seeing at the Texas factory

Question about future Tesla Energy products?

Software and Hardware margin color?

Energy Q2 update

Megapack demand remains solid

Autobidder contracts continue to grow

Autobidder does have small margins and does not have a material impact on energy revenues

half a million Powerwalls installed

Tesla began paying Texas customers for participating in our virtual power plant

Unfortunately, bringing Tesla Electric to other states involves dealing with bureaucracy that slows down the growth of the service

Question: Could you quantify the battery cost benefits from IRA?

Zach - we provided previous guidance that we expect IRA to positively affect costs by $150-250 million each quarter

This includes the joint efforts with Panasonic

We are also seeing benefits in aluminum and steel prices

As we continue to work on reducing Austin and Berlin costs, these factories are still above Model Y costs elsewhere

On commodities front, we are hedged in the lithium market

Seeing reduced costs across a lot of input costs

next question on FSD, have you considered allowing FSD transferability so they can take it from one Tesla to another

For Q3, we will be allowing transfer of FSD

Elon - one time thing

When will we get more info about Cybertruck orders and builds?

Elon - Demand is so off the hook, that you can't see the hook

Cybertruck has a lot of new tech

Question: Critics of gigacasting claim it will increase repair costs to customers

Elon - that must be why everyone is copying us

Lars - that is simply not true

Elon - I think it will be how most cars are made in the future

Question: how many Tesla Optimus robots have been built?

Elon jokingly says 10 million, but there are about 5-10 actual robots

Elon - we have no off the shelf actuators that exist for compelling humanoid robots

We have had to design our own actuators for Tesla Optimus Robot

Every one of them is a custom design

We are using the same inference engine

We will be able to have Tesla robots do something useful in Tesla factories some time next year

Another cool thing about Optimus is that just in the US alone there are 2 million amputees, and by combining a Neuralink implant with a robotic appendage, we believe we can give people cyborg bodies

The $60,000 Man - Elon chuckles

It would be incredible to help millions of people around the world

giving people robot appendages

How has the ordering trended in Q2 and Q3? How is this affecting vehicle prices?

Demand has roughly tracked production

We know our real-time demand and real-time production

Buyinga new car is a big decision, so any time there is economic uncertainty people usually pause on new vehicle purchases

As interest rates rise, the cost of buying anything with borrowed money goes up

We have had to decrease vehicle prices in an effort to combat interest rate hikes

Elon asks for people to DM him on Twitter if they have an economic crystal ball

I love you long-term shareholders

We can't control these macro shocks or the manic-depressive nature of the stock market

I caution people against using margin

We are in "turbulent" times

I have a lot of confidence in the long-term value of Tesla

Where things go along the way, one cannot predict

The old addage of buy and hold is right

Identify a company that you know and love

when the market panics, buy

when the market is overly exuberant, you sell

I am not telling you to sell Tesla

question about price cuts to drive volume growth

Elon - the short-term variances in Gross Margin and profit are minor to the long-term

Autonomy will make all of these things seem silly

I recommend looking at Ark Invest

He just recommended people follow TSLA investors on Twitter... K

We will deliver over the long-term

Elon - we actually make our shit

Zach - hyper-focused on working capital management

tailwinds in the commodities space

variability in pricing of the products is about matching supply and demand

this is how we are managing the next few quarters

make sure the long-term of the business is exactly what we want it to be

Analysts now

Dan Levy from Baraclays ask "First, question about AI and Dojo acceleration of focus? How is that process refined? What should we expect on R&D expenses of Dojo?"

Elon - we will be spending over a billion dollars on Dojo

Not optimized for LLM, it is about computer vision

we're using a lot of NVIDIA hardware

Tesla stock is down nearly 3% since the conference call began

We want to get to 10-100 times better than human vision when driving

It's a march of nines and we want to achieve the best safety possible

lots of video and compute required for the video training we need

Zach - billion dollar figure Elon provided is tech and R&D expense

Elon - fundamental rate limiter for FSD is more visual training of the neural net

Zach - hard to predict how long it will take

Question: "In the year ahead, you are sticking to your 50% CAGR target, are you thinking differently about margins to get more share?

Elon - you can think of every car we sell with full autonomy as something that could be worth more than it is in the future

DB analyst - question on autonomy

Would Tesla benefit from lowering the price of FSD?

Elon - people have quite fairly made fun of my estimates for achieving FSD in the past

"I'm the boy who cried FSD"

I think we will be better than humans by the end of the year

I have been wrong in the past, I may be wrong this time

The price of FSD is very low - Elon Musk

William Stein next question

Like to ask about this AI topic

Asks about xAI

How might xAI overlap or compete with Tesla?

Does xAI enhance the value of Tesla?

Elon - I think it will enhance the value of Tesla

the best AI engineers in the world were willing to join a startup

not Tesla

Do you think you can hit the 1.8 million vehicle target with current prices?

If interest rates continues to rise, that affects the affordability of cars - Elon

Rising credit card debt is looking kinda scary

Collin Rush from Oppenheimer asks "can you speak to the maturity of the Dojo OS?"

Elon says "this is a custom software stack"

Drink! (every time he says stack)

He said it again.

How are you managing geopolitical risk?

This is a period of geopolitcal risk, so we have a number of locations for production - Elon

Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs asks question on when COGS could hit lower than the historical level

Zach says this is very difficult to forecast because of some things are uncontrollable

Saw strong inflationary pressure last year - Elon

Now we are seeing what seem to be deflationary action in commodity prices - Elon

Economies of scale come into play on a lot of supplier relationships

Zach - we have a mentality of continuous improvement at Tesla

Every quarter, we have seen an improvement towards being more efficient

Lithium prices went insane - Elon

Still early on bringing costs down in Berlin and Austin, despite the trend in Q2

Logisitics is underappreciated

Game of Pennies - Elon

Mark asks for a finer point on the downtime expected in Q3 2023

Zach - we don't know the exact number of cars that will be impacted

It's not profound reduction

Elon - we are getting into the weeds

Call comes to its merciful conclusion.

