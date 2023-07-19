Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2023 earnings call here

Tesla will hold its Q2 2023 earnings call with investors later this afternoon.
Bill Lavoy
Tesla (TSLA) is set to report its Q2 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The call will be broadcast through Tesla’s investor relations website, but we here at Shacknews will stream the call for your convenience.

Listen to Tesla’s Q2 2023 earnings call

Tesla’s Q2 2023 earnings call will be broadcast on the Shacknews Twitch channel embedded above, as well as Tesla’s investor relations website. The call will begin at 2:30 p.m. PDT / 5:30 p.m. EDT, and typically lasts more than an hour. It’s almost certain that Elon Musk will speak on this call and field questions from media and investors, so it’s always intriguing to tune in if you’re at all interested in Tesla news.

The following expectations will almost certainly be addressed, especially if there are any significant misses or beats:

  • Q2 2023 Mean EPS Analyst Estimate: $0.82/share
  • Q2 2023 EPS Whisper Number: $0.89/share
  • Q2 2023 Mean Revenue Analyst Estimate: $24.5 billion

Shacknews will be reporting on Tesla’s Q2 2023 earnings this afternoon, so you can keep it locked on our Tesla topic if you can’t make the call but want to catch up on what happened. You can also revisit this page later and find a YouTube video of the call embedded here for your convenience.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

