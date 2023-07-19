Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2023 earnings call here Tesla will hold its Q2 2023 earnings call with investors later this afternoon.

Listen to Tesla’s Q2 2023 earnings call

Tesla’s Q2 2023 earnings call will be broadcast on the Shacknews Twitch channel embedded above, as well as Tesla’s investor relations website. The call will begin at 2:30 p.m. PDT / 5:30 p.m. EDT, and typically lasts more than an hour. It’s almost certain that Elon Musk will speak on this call and field questions from media and investors, so it’s always intriguing to tune in if you’re at all interested in Tesla news.

The following expectations will almost certainly be addressed, especially if there are any significant misses or beats:

Q2 2023 Mean EPS Analyst Estimate: $0.82/share

Q2 2023 EPS Whisper Number: $0.89/share

Q2 2023 Mean Revenue Analyst Estimate: $24.5 billion

Shacknews will be reporting on Tesla's Q2 2023 earnings this afternoon.