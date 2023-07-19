Tesla (TSLA) is open to licensing FSD hardware and software to other car companies During Tesla's Q2 2023 conference call, Elon Musk shared that Tesla is ready and willing to license its FSD technology to further automotive companies.

One of the major breakthroughs for Tesla this year was locking in deals with several major automotive companies to make Superchargers the North American Charging Standard for electric vehicles. It sounds like Tesla would like something similar to happen with its Full-Self Driving (FSD) technology.

During the Q2 2023 conference call, Elon Musk shared that Tesla is open to licensing its FSD software and hardware to other automotive companies. In particular, he brought up the North American Charging Standard, which came about in part due to Tesla signing deals with Ford and General Motors to make Tesla Superchargers the standard for electric vehicle charging in North America.

“As with the North American Charging Standard… we are very open to licensing our Full-Self Driving hardware and software to other car companies, and we are already in early discussions with a major OEM about using Tesla FSD,” Elon Musk said.

Source: Tesla

There is no lack of argument about whether or not Tesla’s Full-Self Driving is safe, and competitors have even gone as far as to say that FSD might not actually be possible with the current technology we have. That said, Tesla has also poured immense data into developing FSD and its capabilities, claiming that over 300 million hours have been driven using Tesla’s FSD Beta. Also, the mention of being in conversation with a manufacturer already could mean interesting things for the future of FSD in non-Tesla products.

Time will tell what Tesla is able to do with the licensing of Tesla FSD.