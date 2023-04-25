Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tesla's largest competitor in China BYD says FSD tech is basically impossible

EV automaker BYD believes the focus on self-driving cars may be a flawed idea and that the focus should be on autonomous manufacturing instead.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
BYD
12

As it turns out, auto manufacturers may have things all wrong when it comes to the idea of autonomous driving. At least that's what Chinese and electric car company BYD believes. On Tuesday, BYD addressed the subject of self-driving cars and FSD tech, believing the concepts to ultimately be flawed and noting that focus should instead be on manufacturing.

The BYD Han

Source: BYD

"When we think about [self-driving tech] from all aspects, from human psychological safety needs, from ethics, from regulation, from technology — including application in this industry — we haven’t figured out [the logic] and we think it is probably a false proposition," BYD spokesperson Li Yunfei said during the Shanghai auto show (via CNBC).

BYD is recognized as China's largest seller of electric vehicles and the company's perspective on autonomous driving comes from a variety of statistics. Li added that two million people are killed in traffic accidents every year and that self-driving vehicles would make it more difficult to determine responsibility. While some BYD models offer assisted driving tech, the company does not appear to be aiming for full automation and now appears to find it an impossible goal.

Instead, BYD would rather focus on autonomous tech going into manufacturing plants. Li added that an increased usage of autonomous technology could save the company a substantial amount on monthly wages and benefits. However, there's no timetable on how long it would take to perfect autonomous machines or workers in a factory setting.

Have automakers approached the question of self-driving technology the wrong way? This may be worth asking, even as companies like Tesla launch Full Self-Driving initiatives. We'll continue to follow this story as it develops.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 25, 2023 12:35 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Tesla's largest competitor in China BYD says FSD tech is basically impossible

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 25, 2023 12:47 PM

      Makes sense. Focus on manufacturing and then steal the software once it's available in the West.

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 25, 2023 12:48 PM

      It's utter nonsense to think you're going to be able to do it with just computer vision. Lasers and crazy GPS you might stand a chance, but just vision? Nope.

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 25, 2023 12:54 PM

        Humans can do it with just vision, so that’s the emulation. I think we’re a LONG way from it, but the way AI is advancing rapidly, it’s gonna happen. Lasers are good but they can’t tell the difference between a sheet of newspaper and a brick wall.

        • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 25, 2023 1:00 PM

          When I have dirt on my eyes, I wipe my face. Ever use your backup cam in the rain? Good luck.

          • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 25, 2023 2:21 PM

            I completely agree with you. The other sensors all have the same problem too. Its a LONG way away.

        • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 25, 2023 1:03 PM

          Binocular vision is imperfect. Human depth perception and object detection is fallible, and accidents happen as a result.

          There is no world - full stop - where we should rely on cameras alone for technology that is responsible for keeping us safe in a box traveling 60+ mph.

          • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 25, 2023 1:04 PM

            Like - it is literally a quirk of a large car company being run by an arrogant moron that we're even entertaining the possibility it could be a good idea.

            It's not. At all.

        • sukabljat legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 25, 2023 1:05 PM

          We're going to need all vehicles talking with each other, radar, lasers, proximity sensors, etc. Most makers are simply going it on their own, which is nonsense.

        • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 25, 2023 1:07 PM

          > they can’t tell the difference between a sheet of newspaper and a brick wall.

          On the contrary. A camera is far more liable to be tricked into thinking a surface is not dense when it is.

          Lasers actually *can* be used to detect differences in thickness / density, and provide necessary redundancy to keep human lives safe.

        • neamhshaolta
          reply
          April 25, 2023 2:18 PM

          ...and humans never crash into anything using just their eyes for navigation, really strong point there, Elon.

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 25, 2023 2:20 PM

          It seems like humans use more than just vision? Hearing is a big one. Plus all the processing going on in the mind.

        • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 25, 2023 2:47 PM

          Cronenberg movie idea: single-use human brains/ears/nervous systems developed to power computer vision applications.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 25, 2023 2:52 PM

            There is a pretty effective horror story about the first person who's consciousness is simulated and the horrors that are done to that, including using it for things like that.

            It starts of positive but gets disturbing very quickly.

            • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              April 25, 2023 3:20 PM

              The short story is called Lena and is available free from the author here: https://qntm.org/mmacevedo

              • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                April 25, 2023 3:24 PM

                That would be the one, yes. Thanks, I couldn't think of the name or author and search was being annoying.

                • Enkidu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  April 25, 2023 3:29 PM

                  I think about that story a lot.

          • Toraz Chryx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 25, 2023 2:52 PM

            https://i.imgur.com/WbDY291.jpeg

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 25, 2023 2:32 PM

        even if it was possible using just vision why would you handicap yourself? You can give the computer so much more advanced senses than just traditional vision and make it even more capable (especially in conditions where vision breaks down like darkness and weather).

        • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 25, 2023 2:45 PM

          precisely this

          you want an abundance of redundancy to ensure the safest possible experience

        • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 25, 2023 3:00 PM

          Yes. I think eventually the infrastructure should be upgraded too. Like road signs and lights that communicate with the cars via QR codes or whatever. Electromagnetic paint for the lines that the car can read without cameras.

      • rms legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 25, 2023 3:10 PM

        How about just slowing down

