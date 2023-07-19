Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Musk says over 300 million miles have been driven using Tesla (TSLA) FSD beta

Tesla's full self-driving beta is providing a wealth of a data that Musk states will continue to improve its performance.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Tesla (TSLA) held its Q2 2023 earnings call today, announcing that more than 300 million miles have been driven using Tesla’s full self-driving (FSD) beta.

After releasing its Q2 2023 earnings results earlier, Elon Musk and other Tesla executives held an earnings call to discuss the results. While much of the call was spent speaking specifically to the financial results, Musk took some time to talk about the FSD beta. During this time, the world’s richest person announced that more than 300 million miles had been driven using the FSD beta, which equates to more than 12,047 trips around the earth.

An after hours stock chart for Tesla (TSLA) for July 19, 2023

This information comes on the back of Tesla announcing that it had beat both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations for Q2 2023. The stock has been up and down in after hours, and has currently settled at about its closing price, although that could obviously change as news emerges from today’s earnings call.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

