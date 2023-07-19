Musk says over 300 million miles have been driven using Tesla (TSLA) FSD beta Tesla's full self-driving beta is providing a wealth of a data that Musk states will continue to improve its performance.

Tesla (TSLA) held its Q2 2023 earnings call today, announcing that more than 300 million miles have been driven using Tesla’s full self-driving (FSD) beta.

After releasing its Q2 2023 earnings results earlier, Elon Musk and other Tesla executives held an earnings call to discuss the results. While much of the call was spent speaking specifically to the financial results, Musk took some time to talk about the FSD beta. During this time, the world’s richest person announced that more than 300 million miles had been driven using the FSD beta, which equates to more than 12,047 trips around the earth.

This information comes on the back of Tesla announcing that it had beat both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations for Q2 2023. The stock has been up and down in after hours, and has currently settled at about its closing price, although that could obviously change as news emerges from today’s earnings call.

For more information on Tesla, keep it locked right here on Shacknews.