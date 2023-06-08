GM announces Tesla Supercharger network charging partnership This marks the second major car manufacturer with which Tesla has cut a major deal of this nature following Ford in May.

Tesla and General Motors have reached an agreement with Tesla to expand charging access of GM vehicles to the Tesla Supercharger network. While many car manufacturers have begun to shift their interest into production of electric vehicles, the infrastructure to support EVs worldwide is still very much a work in progress with Tesla very much at the forefront of that situation. With this new agreement, GM will begin installing Tesla Supercharger ports (known as NACS) in its EVs as early as 2025.

This news was announced by General Motors itself in a press release on its investor relations website on June 8, 2023. While up to this point, existing GM vehicles have used the current industry standard CCS ports for charging, new GM vehicles will include Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port starting in 2025.

Tesla's deal with GM will allow access of GM vehicles to the more than 12,000-strong Supercharger network as soon as early 2024.

Source: Tesla

“This collaboration is a key part of our strategy and an important next step in quickly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “Not only will it help make the transition to electric vehicles more seamless for our customers, but it could help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard.”

This is the second deal of this fashion to be finalized by Tesla with major North American car manufacturers. Previously, it had signed a similar deal with Ford to do the same thing with vehicles like the F-150 Lightning and future models of the EV version of Ford’s star pickup truck.

With this move, Tesla gathers another major car company into its Supercharger network. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for more Tesla and EV news and coverage.