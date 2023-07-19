Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations It was a winning quarter for Tesla, putting up beats on analyst and whisper earnings-per-share and revenue expectations.

With companies reporting on their latest fiscal quarters, Tesla is always a hotly anticipated company to watch. Whether through the controversies and management of Elon Musk, the ramping up of production, or the continuing leadership of the Tesla product in electric vehicle and energy efficiency markets, Tesla continues to be in regular tech conversations. It also just released its Q2 2023 earnings results, and it was mostly good news for the company. Tesla put up wins on both its earnings-per-share (EPS) and revenue.

Tesla released its Q2 2023 earnings results on its investor relations website on July 19, 2023. The company’s revenue came in at $24.9 billion USD. This was just a bit above the $24.5 billion estimate that analysts expected. Moreover, Tesla’s EPS came in at $0.91 per share. This was up from the EPS Whisper Number that came in at $0.89 per share, and the analyst expectation that was set at $0.82 per share.

Tesla (TSLA) stock fluctuated on its Q2 2023 earnings results, jumping around wildly at first before leveling out.

Tesla’s earnings results mark an interesting point for the company. Throughout the year, Tesla has been working towards increasing production, especially as it prepares to launch the Cybertruck, which is in production at its Texas Gigafactory. Tesla has also been making deals with a number of large automotive companies such as Ford and General Motors to make Tesla Supercharger stations a more universal option for electric vehicles.

Tesla’s Q2 2023 was a fairly good quarter for the company, not blowing it out of the water, but not failing to meet expectations either. Stay tuned for more fiscal reporting as further tech and gaming companies report on their latest quarter finishes. We’ll have it right here at Shacknews as they drop.