Musk says Tesla (TSLA) will allow FSD vehicle transfer for customers one time during Q3 That's correct, your one-time transfer of an FSD subscription to a new vehicle must be ordered during Q3 2023.

During Tesla’s Q2 2023 earnings call Elon Musk announced that full self-driving (FSD) customers would be able to transfer their subscriptions one time so long as the order is placed during Q3 2023.

This is a somewhat bizarre announcement that has both positive and head scratching components. While FSD subscribers will be happy to hear that they can transfer their subscriptions from one car to another, it’s puzzling that there is a restriction in place that will only allow this order to be placed during Q3 2023. It’s understandable that you could only transfer it one time, I suppose, but Musk didn’t elaborate on the Q3 2023 restriction.

For the uninitiated, FSD requires customers to pay a one-time fee, plus a monthly subscription price for ongoing use of the service. This news means that FDS customers will be able to transfer their FSD service to a new vehicle without having to pay the one-time fee again. However, they will still have to pay the monthly subscription. If they should buy yet another vehicle in the future, they would then have to pay the one-time fee (wait for it) a second time.

We didn't get much detail from Musk about how the FSD transfer will play out beyond what we've outlined here.